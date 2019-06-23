Mariners 13, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Mancini 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.305
|a-Ruiz ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Sisco c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Nunez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Villar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Wilkerson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Broxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.181
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|5
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.234
|Moore cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.300
|Santana rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.251
|Narvaez c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.295
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Nola 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Williamson lf
|4
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.168
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|35
|13
|13
|12
|5
|4
|Baltimore
|110
|001
|000—
|3
|7
|2
|Seattle
|118
|200
|10x—13
|13
|1
a-struck out for Mancini in the 7th.
E_Broxton (2), Castro (1), Gordon (5). LOB_Baltimore 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Alberto 2 (8), Nunez (14), Smith Jr. (12). HR_Mancini (17), off Kikuchi; Crawford (2), off Ynoa; Williamson (4), off Wotherspoon. RBIs_Alberto (21), Mancini (36), Santander (8), Smith (23), Crawford 4 (16), Santana (59), Narvaez (28), Nola (1), Williamson 3 (17), Gordon (23). SF_Crawford, Narvaez.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Severino 2, Smith Jr., Santander, Broxton); Seattle 4 (Vogelbach, Narvaez 2, Gordon). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Seattle 6 for 12.
Runners moved up_Martin, Williamson. GIDP_Martin 2, Williamson.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Villar, Mancini); Seattle 2 (Crawford, Nola), (Seager, Gordon, Nola).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa, L, 0-5
|2
|1-3
|5
|7
|7
|3
|0
|64
|6.75
|Wotherspoon
|2
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|67
|15.43
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.48
|Castro
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|23
|5.77
|Kline
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.75
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, W, 4-5
|6
|5
|3
|3
|5
|3
|94
|5.11
|Carasiti
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0.00
|Wright
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|8.54
Inherited runners-scored_Wotherspoon 3-3. HBP_Ynoa (Nola), Wotherspoon (Williamson). WP_Kikuchi, Carasiti.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:07. A_23,920 (47,943).
