Mariners 13, Orioles 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Alberto 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .307 Mancini 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .305 a-Ruiz ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .280 Sisco c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Nunez dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .233 Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .247 Wilkerson 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .257 Santander rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .262 Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .181 Martin ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .172 Totals 33 3 7 3 5 8

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .234 Moore cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Crawford ss 4 2 4 4 0 0 .300 Santana rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .282 Vogelbach dh 3 1 0 0 2 0 .251 Narvaez c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .295 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .223 Nola 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .300 Williamson lf 4 3 1 3 0 0 .168 Gordon 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .270 Totals 35 13 13 12 5 4

Baltimore 110 001 000— 3 7 2 Seattle 118 200 10x—13 13 1

a-struck out for Mancini in the 7th.

E_Broxton (2), Castro (1), Gordon (5). LOB_Baltimore 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Alberto 2 (8), Nunez (14), Smith Jr. (12). HR_Mancini (17), off Kikuchi; Crawford (2), off Ynoa; Williamson (4), off Wotherspoon. RBIs_Alberto (21), Mancini (36), Santander (8), Smith (23), Crawford 4 (16), Santana (59), Narvaez (28), Nola (1), Williamson 3 (17), Gordon (23). SF_Crawford, Narvaez.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Severino 2, Smith Jr., Santander, Broxton); Seattle 4 (Vogelbach, Narvaez 2, Gordon). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Seattle 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Martin, Williamson. GIDP_Martin 2, Williamson.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Villar, Mancini); Seattle 2 (Crawford, Nola), (Seager, Gordon, Nola).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ynoa, L, 0-5 2 1-3 5 7 7 3 0 64 6.75 Wotherspoon 2 2-3 6 5 5 1 2 67 15.43 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.48 Castro 1 2 1 0 1 1 23 5.77 Kline 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 6.75 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi, W, 4-5 6 5 3 3 5 3 94 5.11 Carasiti 1 1 0 0 0 3 15 0.00 Wright 2 1 0 0 0 2 32 8.54

Inherited runners-scored_Wotherspoon 3-3. HBP_Ynoa (Nola), Wotherspoon (Williamson). WP_Kikuchi, Carasiti.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:07. A_23,920 (47,943).

