Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 13, Orioles 3

June 23, 2019 7:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Alberto 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .307
Mancini 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .305
a-Ruiz ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .280
Sisco c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Nunez dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .233
Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .247
Wilkerson 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .257
Santander rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .262
Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .181
Martin ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .172
Totals 33 3 7 3 5 8
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .234
Moore cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Crawford ss 4 2 4 4 0 0 .300
Santana rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .282
Vogelbach dh 3 1 0 0 2 0 .251
Narvaez c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .295
Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .223
Nola 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .300
Williamson lf 4 3 1 3 0 0 .168
Gordon 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .270
Totals 35 13 13 12 5 4
Baltimore 110 001 000— 3 7 2
Seattle 118 200 10x—13 13 1

a-struck out for Mancini in the 7th.

E_Broxton (2), Castro (1), Gordon (5). LOB_Baltimore 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Alberto 2 (8), Nunez (14), Smith Jr. (12). HR_Mancini (17), off Kikuchi; Crawford (2), off Ynoa; Williamson (4), off Wotherspoon. RBIs_Alberto (21), Mancini (36), Santander (8), Smith (23), Crawford 4 (16), Santana (59), Narvaez (28), Nola (1), Williamson 3 (17), Gordon (23). SF_Crawford, Narvaez.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Severino 2, Smith Jr., Santander, Broxton); Seattle 4 (Vogelbach, Narvaez 2, Gordon). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Seattle 6 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Martin, Williamson. GIDP_Martin 2, Williamson.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Villar, Mancini); Seattle 2 (Crawford, Nola), (Seager, Gordon, Nola).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ynoa, L, 0-5 2 1-3 5 7 7 3 0 64 6.75
Wotherspoon 2 2-3 6 5 5 1 2 67 15.43
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.48
Castro 1 2 1 0 1 1 23 5.77
Kline 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 6.75
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, W, 4-5 6 5 3 3 5 3 94 5.11
Carasiti 1 1 0 0 0 3 15 0.00
Wright 2 1 0 0 0 2 32 8.54

Inherited runners-scored_Wotherspoon 3-3. HBP_Ynoa (Nola), Wotherspoon (Williamson). WP_Kikuchi, Carasiti.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:07. A_23,920 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.