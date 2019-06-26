Mariners 4, Brewers 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .237 Crawford ss 5 1 3 3 0 1 .318 Santana rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .282 Vogelbach 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .248 Nola 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Narvaez c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .293 Beckham 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226 Williamson lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .177 Elias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gordon 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .269 Carasiti p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Moore lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Totals 33 4 8 4 5 14

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grandal 1b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .270 Yelich rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .332 Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .280 Braun lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Gamel cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .254 Perez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Pina c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .149 Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Peralta p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Totals 32 2 5 2 3 10

Seattle 210 000 001—4 8 0 Milwaukee 000 002 000—2 5 1

a-struck out for Claudio in the 7th. b-struck out for Jeffress in the 9th.

E_Moustakas (6). LOB_Seattle 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Crawford 2 (11), Santana (18). 3B_Smith (4), Crawford (2). HR_Moustakas (23), off LeBlanc; Gamel (5), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Crawford 3 (21), Narvaez (29), Moustakas (49), Gamel (18). SB_Gordon (14). CS_Santana (3). S_LeBlanc.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Smith, Santana, Vogelbach, Beckham, Williamson); Milwaukee 2 (Moustakas, Peralta). RISP_Seattle 3 for 14; Milwaukee 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Smith, Vogelbach.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Grandal, Perez).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carasiti 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 0.00 LeBlanc, W, 5-2 5 5 2 2 1 6 83 5.27 Adams, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.91 Elias, S, 10-11 2 0 0 0 0 2 32 3.41 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser, L, 2-2 2 4 3 3 3 4 64 2.94 Peralta 4 2 0 0 2 5 72 5.27 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.59 Albers 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.78 Jeffress 1 2 1 1 0 2 22 3.99

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:11. A_30,074 (41,900).

