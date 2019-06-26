Mariners 4, Brewers 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.318
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Vogelbach 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Nola 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Beckham 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Williamson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.177
|Elias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gordon 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Carasiti p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|LeBlanc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moore lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|5
|14
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grandal 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.270
|Yelich rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.332
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Gamel cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Perez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Pina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Houser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Peralta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|10
|Seattle
|210
|000
|001—4
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|000—2
|5
|1
a-struck out for Claudio in the 7th. b-struck out for Jeffress in the 9th.
E_Moustakas (6). LOB_Seattle 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Crawford 2 (11), Santana (18). 3B_Smith (4), Crawford (2). HR_Moustakas (23), off LeBlanc; Gamel (5), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Crawford 3 (21), Narvaez (29), Moustakas (49), Gamel (18). SB_Gordon (14). CS_Santana (3). S_LeBlanc.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Smith, Santana, Vogelbach, Beckham, Williamson); Milwaukee 2 (Moustakas, Peralta). RISP_Seattle 3 for 14; Milwaukee 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Smith, Vogelbach.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Grandal, Perez).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carasiti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|0.00
|LeBlanc, W, 5-2
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|83
|5.27
|Adams, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.91
|Elias, S, 10-11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|3.41
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 2-2
|2
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|64
|2.94
|Peralta
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|72
|5.27
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.59
|Albers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.78
|Jeffress
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.99
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:11. A_30,074 (41,900).
