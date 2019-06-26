Listen Live Sports

Mariners 4, Brewers 2

June 26, 2019 11:36 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .237
Crawford ss 5 1 3 3 0 1 .318
Santana rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .282
Vogelbach 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .248
Nola 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Narvaez c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .293
Beckham 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226
Williamson lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .177
Elias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gordon 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .269
Carasiti p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0 1 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Moore lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Totals 33 4 8 4 5 14
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grandal 1b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .270
Yelich rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .332
Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .280
Braun lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Gamel cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .254
Perez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Pina c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .149
Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Peralta p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Totals 32 2 5 2 3 10
Seattle 210 000 001—4 8 0
Milwaukee 000 002 000—2 5 1

a-struck out for Claudio in the 7th. b-struck out for Jeffress in the 9th.

E_Moustakas (6). LOB_Seattle 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Crawford 2 (11), Santana (18). 3B_Smith (4), Crawford (2). HR_Moustakas (23), off LeBlanc; Gamel (5), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Crawford 3 (21), Narvaez (29), Moustakas (49), Gamel (18). SB_Gordon (14). CS_Santana (3). S_LeBlanc.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Smith, Santana, Vogelbach, Beckham, Williamson); Milwaukee 2 (Moustakas, Peralta). RISP_Seattle 3 for 14; Milwaukee 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Smith, Vogelbach.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Grandal, Perez).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carasiti 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 0.00
LeBlanc, W, 5-2 5 5 2 2 1 6 83 5.27
Adams, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.91
Elias, S, 10-11 2 0 0 0 0 2 32 3.41
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser, L, 2-2 2 4 3 3 3 4 64 2.94
Peralta 4 2 0 0 2 5 72 5.27
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.59
Albers 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.78
Jeffress 1 2 1 1 0 2 22 3.99

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:11. A_30,074 (41,900).

