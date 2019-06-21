Mariners 5, Orioles 2

Baltimore Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar 2b 3 1 0 0 M.Smith cf 5 1 1 0 Sntnder rf 4 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 3 0 1 0 Sverino c 3 1 1 0 Do.Sntn rf 3 1 1 1 Smth Jr lf 3 0 0 0 Vglbach 1b 4 1 1 0 R.Nunez dh 3 0 0 0 Au.Nola 1b 0 0 0 0 R.Ruiz 1b 4 0 1 2 Narvaez c 3 2 2 1 Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 2 Broxton cf 4 0 1 0 T.Bckhm dh 4 0 1 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 1 0 Wllmson lf 4 0 1 1 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 0 0 Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 33 5 9 5

Baltimore 200 000 000—2 Seattle 010 003 10x—5

E_Tay.Scott (1). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Seattle 8. 2B_J.Crawford (9), T.Beckham (16). HR_Do.Santana (16), Narvaez (11). SB_Severino (1), J.Crawford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Bundy L,3-9 5 1-3 7 4 4 1 8 E.Phillips 1 2 1 1 1 3 P.Fry 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2 Seattle Tay.Scott 2-3 0 2 2 3 0 LeBlanc W,4-2 6 1-3 4 0 0 2 7 Austin.Adams H,4 1 0 0 0 0 3 Elias S,8-9 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:16. A_15,217 (47,943).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.