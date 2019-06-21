Listen Live Sports

Mariners 5, Orioles 2

June 21, 2019 1:41 am
 
Baltimore Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b 3 1 0 0 M.Smith cf 5 1 1 0
Sntnder rf 4 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 3 0 1 0
Sverino c 3 1 1 0 Do.Sntn rf 3 1 1 1
Smth Jr lf 3 0 0 0 Vglbach 1b 4 1 1 0
R.Nunez dh 3 0 0 0 Au.Nola 1b 0 0 0 0
R.Ruiz 1b 4 0 1 2 Narvaez c 3 2 2 1
Alberto 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 2
Broxton cf 4 0 1 0 T.Bckhm dh 4 0 1 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 1 0 Wllmson lf 4 0 1 1
D.Grdon 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 33 5 9 5
Baltimore 200 000 000—2
Seattle 010 003 10x—5

E_Tay.Scott (1). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Seattle 8. 2B_J.Crawford (9), T.Beckham (16). HR_Do.Santana (16), Narvaez (11). SB_Severino (1), J.Crawford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bundy L,3-9 5 1-3 7 4 4 1 8
E.Phillips 1 2 1 1 1 3
P.Fry 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Tay.Scott 2-3 0 2 2 3 0
LeBlanc W,4-2 6 1-3 4 0 0 2 7
Austin.Adams H,4 1 0 0 0 0 3
Elias S,8-9 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:16. A_15,217 (47,943).

