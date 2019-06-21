Mariners 5, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|M.Smith cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Sntnder rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crwfr ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sverino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Do.Sntn rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Smth Jr lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Nola 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Narvaez c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Bckhm dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wllmson lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|000—2
|Seattle
|010
|003
|10x—5
E_Tay.Scott (1). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Seattle 8. 2B_J.Crawford (9), T.Beckham (16). HR_Do.Santana (16), Narvaez (11). SB_Severino (1), J.Crawford (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Bundy L,3-9
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|8
|E.Phillips
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|P.Fry
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seattle
|Tay.Scott
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|LeBlanc W,4-2
|6
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Austin.Adams H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Elias S,8-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:16. A_15,217 (47,943).
