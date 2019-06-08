Listen Live Sports

Mariners 6, Angels 2

June 8, 2019 1:41 am
 
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 5 0 1 0 Fltcher 3b-lf 3 0 0 0
Do.Sntn rf 5 2 2 2 Trout cf 3 1 1 0
Encrnco 1b 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0
Vglbach dh 4 1 2 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0
T.Bckhm 2b 4 2 1 0 Puello lf 2 0 0 0
K.Sager 3b 2 0 0 0 L Stlla ph-3b 2 0 1 1
Wllmson lf 4 0 1 1 K.Clhun rf 3 1 1 1
T.Mrphy c 4 1 1 3 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0
D.Moore ss 3 0 0 0 Tovar ss 2 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 31 2 4 2
Seattle 000 113 100—6
Los Angeles 010 001 000—2

LOB_Seattle 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Trout (15). HR_Do.Santana 2 (13), T.Murphy (5), K.Calhoun (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,6-6 5 2-3 2 2 2 3 5
Gearrin H,8 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Adams 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brennan 1 1 0 0 0 0
Elias 1 0 0 0 2 1
Los Angeles
Heaney L,0-1 5 2-3 6 5 5 2 10
Garcia 1 1-3 1 1 1 3 1
Allen 2 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Heaney (Beckham).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:21. A_41,495 (45,050).

