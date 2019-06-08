Mariners 6, Angels 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .208 Santana rf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .270 Encarnacion 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .240 Vogelbach dh 4 1 2 0 1 1 .253 Beckham 2b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .241 Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .208 Williamson lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .136 Murphy c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .297 Moore ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .203 Totals 35 6 8 6 5 13

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 3b-lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .308 Trout cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .294 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Puello lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .391 a-La Stella ph-3b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .315 Calhoun rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .239 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Tovar ss 2 0 0 0 2 1 .000 Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231 Totals 31 2 4 2 5 7

Seattle 000 113 100—6 8 0 Los Angeles 010 001 000—2 4 0

a-singled for Puello in the 6th.

LOB_Seattle 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Trout (15). HR_Santana (12), off Heaney; Murphy (5), off Heaney; Santana (13), off Garcia; Calhoun (13), off Gonzales. RBIs_Santana 2 (47), Williamson (11), Murphy 3 (11), Calhoun (35), La Stella (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Santana, Williamson 2, Murphy); Los Angeles 3 (Pujols, Calhoun, Rengifo). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Ohtani.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, W, 6-6 5 2-3 2 2 2 3 5 109 4.77 Gearrin, H, 8 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.86 Adams 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.11 Brennan 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.71 Elias 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 4.20 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, L, 0-1 5 2-3 6 5 5 2 10 107 5.40 Garcia 1 1-3 1 1 1 3 1 36 3.80 Allen 2 1 0 0 0 2 24 4.09

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 2-1. HBP_Heaney (Beckham).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:21. A_41,495 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.