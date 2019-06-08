Mariners 6, Angels 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|Santana rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.270
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Beckham 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.208
|Williamson lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.136
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.297
|Moore ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|5
|13
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Puello lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.391
|a-La Stella ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Tovar ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|5
|7
|Seattle
|000
|113
|100—6
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|001
|000—2
|4
|0
a-singled for Puello in the 6th.
LOB_Seattle 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Trout (15). HR_Santana (12), off Heaney; Murphy (5), off Heaney; Santana (13), off Garcia; Calhoun (13), off Gonzales. RBIs_Santana 2 (47), Williamson (11), Murphy 3 (11), Calhoun (35), La Stella (37).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Santana, Williamson 2, Murphy); Los Angeles 3 (Pujols, Calhoun, Rengifo). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Ohtani.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 6-6
|5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|5
|109
|4.77
|Gearrin, H, 8
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.86
|Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.11
|Brennan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.71
|Elias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|4.20
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, L, 0-1
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|10
|107
|5.40
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|36
|3.80
|Allen
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|4.09
Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 2-1. HBP_Heaney (Beckham).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:21. A_41,495 (45,050).
