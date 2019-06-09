Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 9, Angels 3

June 9, 2019 7:36 pm
 
< a min read
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0 L Stlla 3b 4 1 1 1
Do.Sntn rf 4 1 2 0 Trout cf 2 1 0 0
Encrnco dh 5 2 2 3 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0
Vglbach 1b 4 1 1 1 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0
T.Bckhm 2b 5 1 1 0 Puello lf 4 0 2 1
K.Sager 3b 4 2 2 2 Goodwin rf 4 1 2 0
T.Mrphy c 5 2 2 3 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0
Wllmson lf 4 0 1 0 Tovar ss 4 0 1 0
D.Moore ss 4 0 1 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 1
Totals 39 9 13 9 Totals 32 3 7 3
Seattle 020 003 211—9
Los Angeles 001 000 110—3

E_J.Suarez (1). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_T.Beckham (14), Puello (2), Tovar (1). HR_Encarnacion 2 (20), Vogelbach (16), K.Seager (4), T.Murphy 2 (7), La Stella (15). SB_K.Seager (1). CS_D.Moore (3). SF_Rengifo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2
LeBlanc W,3-2 6 6 2 2 1 8
Bautista 1 1 1 1 1 0
Bass 1 0 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Suarez L,1-1 4 2-3 4 2 2 2 6
Allen 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Tropeano 3 2-3 7 5 5 1 3
Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

C.Allen pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Tropeano (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:17. A_41,614 (45,050).

