Mariners 9, Angels 3

June 9, 2019 7:36 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .210
Santana rf 4 1 2 0 1 2 .273
Encarnacion dh 5 2 2 3 0 0 .245
Vogelbach 1b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .247
Beckham 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .240
Seager 3b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .230
Murphy c 5 2 2 3 0 2 .304
Williamson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .134
Moore ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212
Totals 39 9 13 9 3 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
La Stella 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .315
Trout cf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .296
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Puello lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .452
Goodwin rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .288
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .228
Tovar ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .100
Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .232
Totals 32 3 7 3 3 11
Seattle 020 003 211—9 13 0
Los Angeles 001 000 110—3 7 1

E_Suarez (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Beckham (14), Puello (2), Tovar (1). HR_Murphy (6), off Suarez; Encarnacion (19), off Allen; Vogelbach (16), off Allen; Encarnacion (20), off Tropeano; Murphy (7), off Tropeano; Seager (4), off Tropeano; La Stella (15), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Encarnacion 3 (46), Vogelbach (37), Seager 2 (6), Murphy 3 (14), La Stella (39), Puello (11), Rengifo (10). SB_Seager (1). CS_Moore (3). SF_Rengifo.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Santana, Encarnacion, Vogelbach, Moore); Los Angeles 3 (La Stella 2, Lucroy). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Encarnacion, Ohtani, Pujols. LIDP_Tovar.

DP_Seattle 1 (Beckham, Vogelbach).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.72
LeBlanc, W, 3-2 6 6 2 2 1 8 98 5.31
Bautista 1 1 1 1 1 0 17 9.00
Bass 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.93
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez, L, 1-1 4 2-3 4 2 2 2 6 87 4.35
Allen 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 15 4.84
Tropeano 3 2-3 7 5 5 1 3 83 8.31
Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.75

Allen pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Allen 1-0. HBP_Tropeano (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:17. A_41,614 (45,050).

