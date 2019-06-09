Mariners 9, Angels 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Santana rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Encarnacion dh
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.245
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Beckham 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Seager 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.230
|Murphy c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.304
|Williamson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.134
|Moore ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|3
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Trout cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.296
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Puello lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.452
|Goodwin rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|3
|11
|Seattle
|020
|003
|211—9
|13
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|110—3
|7
|1
E_Suarez (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Beckham (14), Puello (2), Tovar (1). HR_Murphy (6), off Suarez; Encarnacion (19), off Allen; Vogelbach (16), off Allen; Encarnacion (20), off Tropeano; Murphy (7), off Tropeano; Seager (4), off Tropeano; La Stella (15), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Encarnacion 3 (46), Vogelbach (37), Seager 2 (6), Murphy 3 (14), La Stella (39), Puello (11), Rengifo (10). SB_Seager (1). CS_Moore (3). SF_Rengifo.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Santana, Encarnacion, Vogelbach, Moore); Los Angeles 3 (La Stella 2, Lucroy). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Encarnacion, Ohtani, Pujols. LIDP_Tovar.
DP_Seattle 1 (Beckham, Vogelbach).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.72
|LeBlanc, W, 3-2
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|98
|5.31
|Bautista
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|9.00
|Bass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.93
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 1-1
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|87
|4.35
|Allen
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|4.84
|Tropeano
|3
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|83
|8.31
|Garcia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.75
Allen pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Allen 1-0. HBP_Tropeano (Smith).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:17. A_41,614 (45,050).
