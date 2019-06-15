Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 9, Athletics 2

June 15, 2019 12:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .224
Seager 3b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .228
Santana rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .274
Narvaez c 4 3 3 2 0 0 .284
Beckham dh 4 1 0 0 0 0 .232
Crawford ss 5 0 2 3 0 1 .288
Gordon 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .278
Williamson lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .143
Moore 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Vogelbach 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .262
Totals 36 9 10 9 4 4
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Canha lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Chapman 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .254
Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .242
Pinder rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .256
Olson 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .235
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Profar 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .209
Phegley c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Totals 33 2 7 1 4 5
Seattle 001 300 221—9 10 1
Oakland 011 000 000—2 7 1

E_Gordon (4), Semien (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Crawford 2 (8), Gordon (6), Profar (10). 3B_Chapman (2). HR_Narvaez (10), off Wang; Smith (4), off Brooks. RBIs_Narvaez 2 (25), Crawford 3 (8), Seager (9), Gordon (20), Smith 2 (18), Olson (22). SB_Gordon (13). SF_Seager, Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Gordon 2, Beckham, Smith 2); Oakland 2 (Canha, Laureano). RISP_Seattle 4 for 11; Oakland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Vogelbach. GIDP_Pinder, Phegley.

Advertisement

DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Gordon, Vogelbach), (Crawford, Vogelbach).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Adams 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.11
Festa 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 5.25
Gonzales, W, 7-6 7 7 2 1 2 3 115 4.50
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wang 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 18 1.86
Brooks 2 3 3 3 0 0 36 5.74
Bassitt, L, 3-3 5 2-3 5 4 3 4 4 106 3.68

Inherited runners-scored_Wang 1-0. HBP_Brooks 2 (Narvaez,Beckham), Festa (Phegley). WP_Festa.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:00. A_21,387 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.