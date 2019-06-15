Mariners 9, Athletics 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.224
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Santana rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Narvaez c
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Beckham dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.288
|Gordon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Williamson lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Moore 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Vogelbach 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Totals
|36
|9
|10
|9
|4
|4
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Canha lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Pinder rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Profar 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|1
|4
|5
|Seattle
|001
|300
|221—9
|10
|1
|Oakland
|011
|000
|000—2
|7
|1
E_Gordon (4), Semien (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Crawford 2 (8), Gordon (6), Profar (10). 3B_Chapman (2). HR_Narvaez (10), off Wang; Smith (4), off Brooks. RBIs_Narvaez 2 (25), Crawford 3 (8), Seager (9), Gordon (20), Smith 2 (18), Olson (22). SB_Gordon (13). SF_Seager, Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Gordon 2, Beckham, Smith 2); Oakland 2 (Canha, Laureano). RISP_Seattle 4 for 11; Oakland 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Vogelbach. GIDP_Pinder, Phegley.
DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Gordon, Vogelbach), (Crawford, Vogelbach).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.11
|Festa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|5.25
|Gonzales, W, 7-6
|7
|7
|2
|1
|2
|3
|115
|4.50
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wang
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|1.86
|Brooks
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|36
|5.74
|Bassitt, L, 3-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|106
|3.68
Inherited runners-scored_Wang 1-0. HBP_Brooks 2 (Narvaez,Beckham), Festa (Phegley). WP_Festa.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:00. A_21,387 (46,765).
