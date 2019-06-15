Mariners 9, Athletics 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .224 Seager 3b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .228 Santana rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .274 Narvaez c 4 3 3 2 0 0 .284 Beckham dh 4 1 0 0 0 0 .232 Crawford ss 5 0 2 3 0 1 .288 Gordon 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .278 Williamson lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .143 Moore 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Vogelbach 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .262 Totals 36 9 10 9 4 4

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Canha lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Chapman 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .254 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .242 Pinder rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .256 Olson 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .235 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Profar 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .209 Phegley c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Totals 33 2 7 1 4 5

Seattle 001 300 221—9 10 1 Oakland 011 000 000—2 7 1

E_Gordon (4), Semien (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Crawford 2 (8), Gordon (6), Profar (10). 3B_Chapman (2). HR_Narvaez (10), off Wang; Smith (4), off Brooks. RBIs_Narvaez 2 (25), Crawford 3 (8), Seager (9), Gordon (20), Smith 2 (18), Olson (22). SB_Gordon (13). SF_Seager, Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Gordon 2, Beckham, Smith 2); Oakland 2 (Canha, Laureano). RISP_Seattle 4 for 11; Oakland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Vogelbach. GIDP_Pinder, Phegley.

Advertisement

DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Gordon, Vogelbach), (Crawford, Vogelbach).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Adams 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.11 Festa 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 5.25 Gonzales, W, 7-6 7 7 2 1 2 3 115 4.50 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wang 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 18 1.86 Brooks 2 3 3 3 0 0 36 5.74 Bassitt, L, 3-3 5 2-3 5 4 3 4 4 106 3.68

Inherited runners-scored_Wang 1-0. HBP_Brooks 2 (Narvaez,Beckham), Festa (Phegley). WP_Festa.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:00. A_21,387 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.