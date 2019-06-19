Listen Live Sports

Mark Messier Trophy Winners

June 19, 2019
 
Past winners of the National Hockey League’s Mark Messier Trophy, awarded annually to the player that exemplifies great leadership qualities both on and off the ice:

2019 — Wayne Simmonds, Nashville

2018 — Deryk Engelland, Vegas

2017 — Nick Foligno, Columbus

2016 — Shea Weber, Nashville

2015 — Jonathan Toews, Chicago

2014 — Dustin Brown, Los Angeles

2013 — Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa

2012 — Shane Doan, Phoenix

2011 — Zdeno Chara, Boston

2010 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh

2009 — Jarome Iginla, Calgary

2008 — Mats Sundin, Montreal

2007 — Chris Chelios, Detroit

