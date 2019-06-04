Marlins 16, Brewers 0

|Miami
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dean ph-lf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Yelich rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Cooper 1b
|5
|4
|4
|2
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|5
|3
|1
|2
|H.Perez ph-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thames 1b-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmrez rf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|T.Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Riddle cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Ch.Andr p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Ta.Wllm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Lopez p
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Burnes p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|47
|16
|19
|16
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|Miami
|202
|0110
|010—16
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—
|0
E_T.Shaw (3), Arcia (9). LOB_Miami 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Dean (4), S.Castro (5), H.Ramirez (5), Rojas (9), P.Lopez (1), T.Shaw (5). HR_Cooper (5), Bri.Anderson (6), S.Castro (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Lopez W,4-5
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brigham
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Milwaukee
|Anderson L,3-1
|4
|7
|4
|4
|0
|6
|Williams
|1-3
|6
|8
|8
|2
|1
|Burnes
|2-3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Claudio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barnes
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:12. A_25,364 (41,900).
