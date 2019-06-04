Marlins 16, Brewers 0

Miami Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn lf 4 1 1 1 Cain cf 4 0 1 0 Dean ph-lf 2 0 2 1 Yelich rf 2 0 2 0 Cooper 1b 5 4 4 2 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 5 3 1 2 H.Perez ph-p 1 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 5 2 2 3 Braun lf 4 0 1 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Mstakas 2b 4 0 0 0 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 2 0 0 0 Prado ph 1 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0 Thames 1b-rf 3 0 0 0 H.Rmrez rf 6 1 2 2 T.Shaw 3b 3 0 2 0 Riddle cf 4 1 1 1 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 Alfaro c 5 2 2 2 Ch.Andr p 1 0 0 0 Rojas ss 5 1 3 1 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0 P.Lopez p 4 1 1 1 Burnes p 1 0 0 0 R.Hrrra 2b 1 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Pina c 2 0 0 0 Totals 47 16 19 16 Totals 33 0 6 0

Miami 202 0110 010—16 Milwaukee 000 000 000— 0

E_T.Shaw (3), Arcia (9). LOB_Miami 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Dean (4), S.Castro (5), H.Ramirez (5), Rojas (9), P.Lopez (1), T.Shaw (5). HR_Cooper (5), Bri.Anderson (6), S.Castro (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Lopez W,4-5 6 3 0 0 1 7 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1 Brigham 1 2 0 0 0 2 Brice 1 0 0 0 2 0 Milwaukee Anderson L,3-1 4 7 4 4 0 6 Williams 1-3 6 8 8 2 1 Burnes 2-3 3 3 1 0 1 Claudio 1 1 0 0 1 1 Barnes 2 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:12. A_25,364 (41,900).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.