Marlins 16, Brewers 0

June 4, 2019 11:12 pm
 
Miami Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn lf 4 1 1 1 Cain cf 4 0 1 0
Dean ph-lf 2 0 2 1 Yelich rf 2 0 2 0
Cooper 1b 5 4 4 2 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0
Bri.And 3b 5 3 1 2 H.Perez ph-p 1 0 0 0
S.Cstro 2b 5 2 2 3 Braun lf 4 0 1 0
J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Mstakas 2b 4 0 0 0
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 2 0 0 0
Prado ph 1 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0
Brice p 0 0 0 0 Thames 1b-rf 3 0 0 0
H.Rmrez rf 6 1 2 2 T.Shaw 3b 3 0 2 0
Riddle cf 4 1 1 1 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0
Alfaro c 5 2 2 2 Ch.Andr p 1 0 0 0
Rojas ss 5 1 3 1 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0
P.Lopez p 4 1 1 1 Burnes p 1 0 0 0
R.Hrrra 2b 1 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0
Pina c 2 0 0 0
Totals 47 16 19 16 Totals 33 0 6 0
Miami 202 0110 010—16
Milwaukee 000 000 000— 0

E_T.Shaw (3), Arcia (9). LOB_Miami 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Dean (4), S.Castro (5), H.Ramirez (5), Rojas (9), P.Lopez (1), T.Shaw (5). HR_Cooper (5), Bri.Anderson (6), S.Castro (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Lopez W,4-5 6 3 0 0 1 7
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brigham 1 2 0 0 0 2
Brice 1 0 0 0 2 0
Milwaukee
Anderson L,3-1 4 7 4 4 0 6
Williams 1-3 6 8 8 2 1
Burnes 2-3 3 3 1 0 1
Claudio 1 1 0 0 1 1
Barnes 2 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:12. A_25,364 (41,900).

