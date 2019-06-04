Marlins 16, Brewers 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|a-Dean ph-lf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Cooper 1b
|5
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|.289
|B.Anderson 3b
|5
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.240
|Castro 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.233
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramirez rf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.370
|Riddle cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.162
|Alfaro c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.282
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Lopez p
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Herrera 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|47
|16
|19
|16
|3
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Yelich rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Perez ph-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Moustakas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Thames 1b-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|C.Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Burnes p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|3
|10
|Miami
|202
|0110
|010—16
|19
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|6
|2
a-singled for Granderson in the 6th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 8th. c-popped out for Brigham in the 9th.
E_Shaw (3), Arcia (9). LOB_Miami 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Castro (5), Ramirez (5), Rojas (9), Lopez (1), Dean (4), Shaw (5). HR_Castro (4), off C.Anderson; Cooper (5), off C.Anderson; B.Anderson (6), off C.Anderson. RBIs_Granderson (14), Cooper 2 (15), B.Anderson 2 (23), Castro 3 (23), Ramirez 2 (12), Riddle (4), Alfaro 2 (25), Rojas (17), Lopez (3), Dean (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Granderson, Cooper, B.Anderson, Lopez); Milwaukee 3 (Moustakas, Arcia, Pina). RISP_Miami 9 for 17; Milwaukee 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Ramirez, Herrera.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, W, 4-5
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|92
|4.52
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.91
|Brigham
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|7.71
|Brice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|2.82
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|C.Anderson, L, 3-1
|4
|7
|4
|4
|0
|6
|67
|3.93
|Williams
|1-3
|6
|8
|8
|2
|1
|31
|12.66
|Burnes
|2-3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|27
|9.79
|Claudio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.47
|Barnes
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|33
|6.62
|Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Burnes 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:12. A_25,364 (41,900).
