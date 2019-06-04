Marlins 16, Brewers 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .188 a-Dean ph-lf 2 0 2 1 0 0 .182 Cooper 1b 5 4 4 2 1 0 .289 B.Anderson 3b 5 3 1 2 1 1 .240 Castro 2b 5 2 2 3 0 2 .233 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramirez rf 6 1 2 2 0 0 .370 Riddle cf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .162 Alfaro c 5 2 2 2 0 3 .282 Rojas ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .267 Lopez p 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Herrera 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Totals 47 16 19 16 3 9

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .256 Yelich rf 2 0 2 0 1 0 .320 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Perez ph-p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Braun lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Moustakas 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Grandal c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .187 Thames 1b-rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .248 Shaw 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .174 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259 C.Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Burnes p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pina c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .135 Totals 33 0 6 0 3 10

Miami 202 0110 010—16 19 0 Milwaukee 000 000 000— 0 6 2

a-singled for Granderson in the 6th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 8th. c-popped out for Brigham in the 9th.

E_Shaw (3), Arcia (9). LOB_Miami 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Castro (5), Ramirez (5), Rojas (9), Lopez (1), Dean (4), Shaw (5). HR_Castro (4), off C.Anderson; Cooper (5), off C.Anderson; B.Anderson (6), off C.Anderson. RBIs_Granderson (14), Cooper 2 (15), B.Anderson 2 (23), Castro 3 (23), Ramirez 2 (12), Riddle (4), Alfaro 2 (25), Rojas (17), Lopez (3), Dean (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Granderson, Cooper, B.Anderson, Lopez); Milwaukee 3 (Moustakas, Arcia, Pina). RISP_Miami 9 for 17; Milwaukee 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Ramirez, Herrera.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, W, 4-5 6 3 0 0 1 7 92 4.52 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.91 Brigham 1 2 0 0 0 2 22 7.71 Brice 1 0 0 0 2 0 22 2.82 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA C.Anderson, L, 3-1 4 7 4 4 0 6 67 3.93 Williams 1-3 6 8 8 2 1 31 12.66 Burnes 2-3 3 3 1 0 1 27 9.79 Claudio 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 5.47 Barnes 2 2 1 1 0 0 33 6.62 Perez 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Burnes 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:12. A_25,364 (41,900).

