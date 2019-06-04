Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins 16, Brewers 0

June 4, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .188
a-Dean ph-lf 2 0 2 1 0 0 .182
Cooper 1b 5 4 4 2 1 0 .289
B.Anderson 3b 5 3 1 2 1 1 .240
Castro 2b 5 2 2 3 0 2 .233
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez rf 6 1 2 2 0 0 .370
Riddle cf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .162
Alfaro c 5 2 2 2 0 3 .282
Rojas ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .267
Lopez p 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Herrera 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Totals 47 16 19 16 3 9
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .256
Yelich rf 2 0 2 0 1 0 .320
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Perez ph-p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Braun lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Moustakas 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Grandal c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .187
Thames 1b-rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .248
Shaw 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .174
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259
C.Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Burnes p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pina c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .135
Totals 33 0 6 0 3 10
Miami 202 0110 010—16 19 0
Milwaukee 000 000 000— 0 6 2

a-singled for Granderson in the 6th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 8th. c-popped out for Brigham in the 9th.

E_Shaw (3), Arcia (9). LOB_Miami 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Castro (5), Ramirez (5), Rojas (9), Lopez (1), Dean (4), Shaw (5). HR_Castro (4), off C.Anderson; Cooper (5), off C.Anderson; B.Anderson (6), off C.Anderson. RBIs_Granderson (14), Cooper 2 (15), B.Anderson 2 (23), Castro 3 (23), Ramirez 2 (12), Riddle (4), Alfaro 2 (25), Rojas (17), Lopez (3), Dean (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Granderson, Cooper, B.Anderson, Lopez); Milwaukee 3 (Moustakas, Arcia, Pina). RISP_Miami 9 for 17; Milwaukee 0 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Ramirez, Herrera.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, W, 4-5 6 3 0 0 1 7 92 4.52
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.91
Brigham 1 2 0 0 0 2 22 7.71
Brice 1 0 0 0 2 0 22 2.82
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
C.Anderson, L, 3-1 4 7 4 4 0 6 67 3.93
Williams 1-3 6 8 8 2 1 31 12.66
Burnes 2-3 3 3 1 0 1 27 9.79
Claudio 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 5.47
Barnes 2 2 1 1 0 0 33 6.62
Perez 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Burnes 2-2.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:12. A_25,364 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.