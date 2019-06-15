Marlins 4, Pirates 3

Pittsburgh Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Newman ss 4 0 1 1 Grndrsn lf 5 0 0 0 B.Rynld rf 3 0 1 0 Cooper 1b 4 2 3 0 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0 Bri.And 3b 3 1 1 0 Bell 1b 4 0 2 1 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 1 1 Moran 3b 4 1 0 0 H.Rmrez rf 4 1 3 1 C.Dckrs lf 4 0 2 1 Riddle cf 3 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 3 1 1 0 Dean ph 1 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr ph 1 0 0 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0 A.Frzer 2b 2 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 1 1 Agrazal p 2 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 Hrtlieb p 0 0 0 0 P.Lopez p 3 0 0 0 G.Plnco ph 1 0 0 0 N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 R.Hrrra ph-cf 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 3 8 3 Totals 33 4 10 3

Pittsburgh 001 200 000—3 Miami 000 310 00x—4

E_A.Frazier (4). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Miami 3. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Miami 9. 2B_S.Marte (14), Bell (26), C.Dickerson (3), El.Diaz (8), Bri.Anderson (13). SB_H.Ramirez (2). CS_B.Reynolds (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Agrazal 4 6 3 2 0 3 Hartlieb L,0-1 2 3 1 1 1 2 Liriano 2 1 0 0 1 2 Miami P.Lopez W,5-5 7 7 3 3 1 4 N.Anderson H,3 1 0 0 0 1 2 Romo S,12-13 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Agrazal (Bri.Anderson), by Liriano (Alfaro). WP_P.Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:46. A_11,464 (36,742).

