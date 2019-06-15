Marlins 4, Pirates 3

|Pittsburgh
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Grndrsn lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|B.Rynld rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|S.Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Moran 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|H.Rmrez rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|C.Dckrs lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Riddle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|El.Diaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Me.Cbrr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Frzer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Agrazal p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hrtlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Lopez p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Plnco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|3
|Pittsburgh
|001
|200
|000—3
|Miami
|000
|310
|00x—4
E_A.Frazier (4). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Miami 3. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Miami 9. 2B_S.Marte (14), Bell (26), C.Dickerson (3), El.Diaz (8), Bri.Anderson (13). SB_H.Ramirez (2). CS_B.Reynolds (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Agrazal
|4
|6
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Hartlieb L,0-1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Liriano
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Miami
|P.Lopez W,5-5
|7
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|N.Anderson H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Romo S,12-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Agrazal (Bri.Anderson), by Liriano (Alfaro). WP_P.Lopez.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:46. A_11,464 (36,742).
