Marlins 4, Pirates 3

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Reynolds rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.323
|Moran 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Diaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|d-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Agrazal p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hartlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|a-Polanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|2
|6
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Cooper 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|B.Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Ramirez rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.319
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Lopez p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|c-Herrera ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Riddle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|3
|2
|7
|Pittsburgh
|001
|200
|000—3
|8
|1
|Miami
|000
|310
|00x—4
|10
|0
a-struck out for Liriano in the 7th. b-struck out for Romo in the 8th. c-walked for Lopez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Diaz in the 9th.
E_Frazier (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Miami 9. 2B_Marte (14), Bell (26), Dickerson (3), Diaz (8), B.Anderson (13). RBIs_Newman (19), Bell (64), Dickerson (7), Castro (28), Ramirez (13), Alfaro (27). SB_Ramirez (2). CS_Reynolds (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Agrazal 2); Miami 5 (Granderson 3, Riddle, Alfaro). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 9; Miami 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Frazier, Castro. LIDP_Moran. GIDP_Cabrera, B.Anderson.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Frazier, Bell); Miami 3 (Alfaro, Castro), (Castro, Rojas), (Romo, Rojas, Cooper).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Agrazal
|4
|6
|3
|2
|0
|3
|59
|4.50
|Hartlieb, L, 0-1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|30
|8.00
|Liriano
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|2.14
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Romo, S, 12-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.25
|Lopez, W, 5-5
|7
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|90
|4.23
|N.Anderson, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.08
HBP_Agrazal (B.Anderson), Liriano (Alfaro). WP_Lopez. PB_Alfaro (7).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:46. A_11,464 (36,742).
