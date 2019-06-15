Marlins 4, Pirates 3

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .313 Reynolds rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .364 Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .288 Bell 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .323 Moran 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .269 Dickerson lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .257 Diaz c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .271 d-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .326 Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .262 Agrazal p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 a-Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Totals 32 3 8 3 2 6

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .179 Cooper 1b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .310 B.Anderson 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .245 Castro 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230 Ramirez rf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .319 Alfaro c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .271 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .274 Lopez p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 c-Herrera ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .204 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Riddle cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Dean ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Totals 33 4 10 3 2 7

Pittsburgh 001 200 000—3 8 1 Miami 000 310 00x—4 10 0

a-struck out for Liriano in the 7th. b-struck out for Romo in the 8th. c-walked for Lopez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Diaz in the 9th.

E_Frazier (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Miami 9. 2B_Marte (14), Bell (26), Dickerson (3), Diaz (8), B.Anderson (13). RBIs_Newman (19), Bell (64), Dickerson (7), Castro (28), Ramirez (13), Alfaro (27). SB_Ramirez (2). CS_Reynolds (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Agrazal 2); Miami 5 (Granderson 3, Riddle, Alfaro). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 9; Miami 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Frazier, Castro. LIDP_Moran. GIDP_Cabrera, B.Anderson.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Frazier, Bell); Miami 3 (Alfaro, Castro), (Castro, Rojas), (Romo, Rojas, Cooper).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Agrazal 4 6 3 2 0 3 59 4.50 Hartlieb, L, 0-1 2 3 1 1 1 2 30 8.00 Liriano 2 1 0 0 1 2 34 2.14 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Romo, S, 12-13 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.25 Lopez, W, 5-5 7 7 3 3 1 4 90 4.23 N.Anderson, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.08

HBP_Agrazal (B.Anderson), Liriano (Alfaro). WP_Lopez. PB_Alfaro (7).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:46. A_11,464 (36,742).

