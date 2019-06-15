Listen Live Sports

Marlins 4, Pirates 3

June 15, 2019 9:16 pm
 
< a min read
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .313
Reynolds rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .364
Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .288
Bell 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .323
Moran 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .269
Dickerson lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .257
Diaz c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .271
d-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .326
Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .262
Agrazal p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
a-Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Totals 32 3 8 3 2 6
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .179
Cooper 1b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .310
B.Anderson 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .245
Castro 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230
Ramirez rf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .319
Alfaro c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .271
Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .274
Lopez p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
c-Herrera ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .204
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Riddle cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Dean ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Totals 33 4 10 3 2 7
Pittsburgh 001 200 000—3 8 1
Miami 000 310 00x—4 10 0

a-struck out for Liriano in the 7th. b-struck out for Romo in the 8th. c-walked for Lopez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Diaz in the 9th.

E_Frazier (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Miami 9. 2B_Marte (14), Bell (26), Dickerson (3), Diaz (8), B.Anderson (13). RBIs_Newman (19), Bell (64), Dickerson (7), Castro (28), Ramirez (13), Alfaro (27). SB_Ramirez (2). CS_Reynolds (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Agrazal 2); Miami 5 (Granderson 3, Riddle, Alfaro). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 9; Miami 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Frazier, Castro. LIDP_Moran. GIDP_Cabrera, B.Anderson.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Frazier, Bell); Miami 3 (Alfaro, Castro), (Castro, Rojas), (Romo, Rojas, Cooper).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Agrazal 4 6 3 2 0 3 59 4.50
Hartlieb, L, 0-1 2 3 1 1 1 2 30 8.00
Liriano 2 1 0 0 1 2 34 2.14
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Romo, S, 12-13 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.25
Lopez, W, 5-5 7 7 3 3 1 4 90 4.23
N.Anderson, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.08

HBP_Agrazal (B.Anderson), Liriano (Alfaro). WP_Lopez. PB_Alfaro (7).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:46. A_11,464 (36,742).

