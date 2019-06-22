Marlins 5, Phillies 3

|Miami
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Grndrsn lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cooper 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Ralmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Puello rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Riddle cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|B.Mller 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Cstl c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|S.Rdrig ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Hrnnd p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vlsquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Franco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmrez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Alvrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Miami
|001
|000
|310—5
|Philadelphia
|002
|010
|000—3
DP_Miami 1. LOB_Miami 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Granderson (12), Wi.Castillo (1), Segura (17). HR_Riddle (4), B.Harper (13), Hoskins (16).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|E.Hernandez
|5
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Brice W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chen H,3
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Quijada S,1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Nicasio H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Morgan L,2-2 H,13
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|E.Ramos BS,2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hammer
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_E.Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:43. A_44,722 (43,647).
