Marlins 5, Phillies 3

Miami Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 3 1 2 2 Grndrsn lf 4 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 Cooper 1b 3 1 1 0 Bruce lf 4 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 4 0 2 1 Ralmuto c 4 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 1 1 1 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 Puello rf 4 1 0 0 Kingery cf 4 0 1 0 Riddle cf 4 1 1 1 B.Mller 3b 1 0 0 0 Wi.Cstl c 4 0 1 2 S.Rdrig ph-3b 2 0 0 0 E.Hrnnd p 1 0 0 0 Vlsquez p 1 0 0 0 Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 Franco ph 1 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 H.Rmrez ph 1 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Chen p 0 0 0 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 Quinn ph 0 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 2 0 Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 32 3 7 3

Miami 001 000 310—5 Philadelphia 002 010 000—3

DP_Miami 1. LOB_Miami 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Granderson (12), Wi.Castillo (1), Segura (17). HR_Riddle (4), B.Harper (13), Hoskins (16).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami E.Hernandez 5 4 3 3 2 6 Brice W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Chen H,3 2 1-3 3 0 0 1 1 Quijada S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Philadelphia Velasquez 5 1 1 1 0 5 Nicasio H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1 Morgan L,2-2 H,13 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 E.Ramos BS,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Hammer 1 3 1 1 0 0 J.Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_E.Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:43. A_44,722 (43,647).

