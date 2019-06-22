Listen Live Sports

Marlins 5, Phillies 3

June 22, 2019 7:08 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .271
Granderson lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .183
Cooper 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .313
B.Anderson 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .251
Castro 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .232
Puello rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .340
Riddle cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .193
Castillo c 4 0 1 2 0 2 .250
Hernandez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .056
Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .312
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 7 5 2 7
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Harper rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .246
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .272
Bruce lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269
Kingery cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Miller 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .279
d-Rodriguez ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Franco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Quinn ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .125
Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .271
Totals 32 3 7 3 4 9
Miami 001 000 310—5 7 0
Philadelphia 002 010 000—3 7 0

a-struck out for Velasquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Hernandez in the 6th. c-struck out for Brice in the 7th. d-grounded out for Miller in the 7th. e-struck out for Ramos in the 7th. f-walked for Alvarez in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Granderson (12), Castillo (1), Segura (17). HR_Riddle (4), off Velasquez; Harper (13), off Hernandez; Hoskins (16), off Hernandez. RBIs_B.Anderson (33), Castro (31), Riddle (7), Castillo 2 (2), Harper 2 (52), Hoskins (50).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Castro, Ramirez); Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez 2). RISP_Miami 4 for 8; Philadelphia 2 for 4.

GIDP_Harper.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Cooper).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez 5 4 3 3 2 6 80 4.34
Brice, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.43
Chen, H, 3 2 1-3 3 0 0 1 1 37 7.04
Quijada, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 1.69
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez 5 1 1 1 0 5 57 4.40
Nicasio, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.06
Morgan, L, 2-2, H, 13 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 13 3.32
Ramos, BS, 2-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 5 4.15
Hammer 1 3 1 1 0 0 13 4.15
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.10

Inherited runners-scored_Quijada 2-0, Ramos 2-2. WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:43. A_44,722 (43,647).

