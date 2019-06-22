Marlins 5, Phillies 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Granderson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Cooper 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Puello rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Riddle cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.193
|Castillo c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Hernandez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Ramirez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|2
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.246
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Miller 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|d-Rodriguez ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Franco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Quinn ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|4
|9
|Miami
|001
|000
|310—5
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|002
|010
|000—3
|7
|0
a-struck out for Velasquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Hernandez in the 6th. c-struck out for Brice in the 7th. d-grounded out for Miller in the 7th. e-struck out for Ramos in the 7th. f-walked for Alvarez in the 9th.
LOB_Miami 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Granderson (12), Castillo (1), Segura (17). HR_Riddle (4), off Velasquez; Harper (13), off Hernandez; Hoskins (16), off Hernandez. RBIs_B.Anderson (33), Castro (31), Riddle (7), Castillo 2 (2), Harper 2 (52), Hoskins (50).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Castro, Ramirez); Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez 2). RISP_Miami 4 for 8; Philadelphia 2 for 4.
GIDP_Harper.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Cooper).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez
|5
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|80
|4.34
|Brice, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.43
|Chen, H, 3
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|7.04
|Quijada, S, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|1.69
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|57
|4.40
|Nicasio, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.06
|Morgan, L, 2-2, H, 13
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|13
|3.32
|Ramos, BS, 2-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.15
|Hammer
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.15
|Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.10
Inherited runners-scored_Quijada 2-0, Ramos 2-2. WP_Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:43. A_44,722 (43,647).
