Marlins 5, Phillies 3

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .271 Granderson lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .183 Cooper 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .313 B.Anderson 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .251 Castro 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .232 Puello rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .340 Riddle cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .193 Castillo c 4 0 1 2 0 2 .250 Hernandez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .056 Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .312 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 5 7 5 2 7

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Harper rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .246 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .272 Bruce lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Kingery cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Miller 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .279 d-Rodriguez ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-Franco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Quinn ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .125 Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .271 Totals 32 3 7 3 4 9

Miami 001 000 310—5 7 0 Philadelphia 002 010 000—3 7 0

a-struck out for Velasquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Hernandez in the 6th. c-struck out for Brice in the 7th. d-grounded out for Miller in the 7th. e-struck out for Ramos in the 7th. f-walked for Alvarez in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Granderson (12), Castillo (1), Segura (17). HR_Riddle (4), off Velasquez; Harper (13), off Hernandez; Hoskins (16), off Hernandez. RBIs_B.Anderson (33), Castro (31), Riddle (7), Castillo 2 (2), Harper 2 (52), Hoskins (50).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Castro, Ramirez); Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez 2). RISP_Miami 4 for 8; Philadelphia 2 for 4.

GIDP_Harper.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Cooper).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez 5 4 3 3 2 6 80 4.34 Brice, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.43 Chen, H, 3 2 1-3 3 0 0 1 1 37 7.04 Quijada, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 1.69 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez 5 1 1 1 0 5 57 4.40 Nicasio, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.06 Morgan, L, 2-2, H, 13 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 13 3.32 Ramos, BS, 2-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 5 4.15 Hammer 1 3 1 1 0 0 13 4.15 Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.10

Inherited runners-scored_Quijada 2-0, Ramos 2-2. WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:43. A_44,722 (43,647).

