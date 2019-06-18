Marlins 6, Cardinals 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Ramirez rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Riddle cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Herrera ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Yamamoto p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dean lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Rivera 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|5
|1
|9
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|DeJong ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|a-Ravelo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Flaherty p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wieters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|4
|7
|Miami
|000
|010
|230—6
|8
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
a-walked for Brebbia in the 8th.
E_Alfaro (5), Ozuna (1). LOB_Miami 2, St. Louis 6. 2B_Rojas (14), Cooper (3), Riddle (4), Flaherty (1). HR_Castro (5), off Flaherty; B.Anderson (8), off Flaherty. RBIs_Rojas (19), Cooper (21), B.Anderson 2 (30), Castro (29). CS_DeJong (1). S_Herrera.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Castro); St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, Goldschmidt 2). RISP_Miami 4 for 6; St. Louis 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_B.Anderson.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yamamoto, W, 2-0
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|99
|0.00
|Guerrero
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|3.29
|Romo
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.97
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, L, 4-4
|7
|4
|3
|3
|1
|8
|102
|4.24
|Webb
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4.50
|Brebbia
|2-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.22
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.55
Inherited runners-scored_Romo 3-0, Brebbia 1-1. HBP_Guerrero (DeJong).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:43. A_41,467 (45,538).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.