Marlins 6, Cardinals 0

June 18, 2019 11:16 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .269
Ramirez rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .331
Cooper 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .310
B.Anderson 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .246
Castro 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .235
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Riddle cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .197
Herrera ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Yamamoto p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dean lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Rivera 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Totals 33 6 8 5 1 9
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .224
DeJong ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .279
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Fowler rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .240
Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
a-Ravelo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Flaherty p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .136
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wieters c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Molina c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Totals 28 0 2 0 4 7
Miami 000 010 230—6 8 1
St. Louis 000 000 000—0 2 1

a-walked for Brebbia in the 8th.

E_Alfaro (5), Ozuna (1). LOB_Miami 2, St. Louis 6. 2B_Rojas (14), Cooper (3), Riddle (4), Flaherty (1). HR_Castro (5), off Flaherty; B.Anderson (8), off Flaherty. RBIs_Rojas (19), Cooper (21), B.Anderson 2 (30), Castro (29). CS_DeJong (1). S_Herrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Castro); St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, Goldschmidt 2). RISP_Miami 4 for 6; St. Louis 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_B.Anderson.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yamamoto, W, 2-0 7 2 0 0 2 7 99 0.00
Guerrero 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 22 3.29
Romo 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 4.97
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty, L, 4-4 7 4 3 3 1 8 102 4.24
Webb 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 3 4.50
Brebbia 2-3 3 2 1 0 1 21 3.22
Cabrera 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 6.55

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 3-0, Brebbia 1-1. HBP_Guerrero (DeJong).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:43. A_41,467 (45,538).

