Marlins 6, Phillies 2

Philadelphia Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 1 1 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 H.Rmrez lf 3 1 0 0 B.Hrper rf 3 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 4 1 3 2 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 Bri.And rf 4 1 2 3 Ralmuto c 4 0 0 0 N.Wlker 3b 3 0 0 0 Bruce lf 4 0 1 0 N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph 1 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 1 1 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0 Vlsquez p 2 1 1 2 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 1 0 E.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 B.Mller ph 1 0 0 0 Riddle cf 3 1 1 1 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 E.Hrnnd p 1 0 0 0 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0 Rivera ph-3b 0 1 0 0 Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 31 6 8 6

Philadelphia 000 020 000—2 Miami 102 010 20x—6

DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 4. 2B_Bruce (16), Franco (11), Cooper (5), Bri.Anderson (17). HR_Velasquez (1), Bri.Anderson (11), Riddle (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Velasquez L,2-5 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 6 E.Garcia 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 J.Alvarez 1 2 2 2 1 1 Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 1 Miami E.Hernandez W,1-2 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 7 J.Garcia H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Brice H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0 N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by E.Hernandez (Kingery). WP_J.Alvarez.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:56. A_9,469 (36,742).

