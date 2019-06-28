Marlins 6, Phillies 2

|Philadelphia
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kingery cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmrez lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bri.And rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Ralmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vlsquez p
|2
|1
|1
|2
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Riddle cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Alvrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Hrnnd p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera ph-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|000—2
|Miami
|102
|010
|20x—6
DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 4. 2B_Bruce (16), Franco (11), Cooper (5), Bri.Anderson (17). HR_Velasquez (1), Bri.Anderson (11), Riddle (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez L,2-5
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|E.Garcia
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J.Alvarez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hunter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|E.Hernandez W,1-2
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|J.Garcia H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brice H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by E.Hernandez (Kingery). WP_J.Alvarez.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:56. A_9,469 (36,742).
