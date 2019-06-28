Marlins 6, Phillies 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kingery cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Velasquez p
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|2
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Ramirez lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.323
|B.Anderson rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.251
|Walker 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Riddle cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Hernandez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Rivera ph-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.091
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|3
|10
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|000—2
|4
|0
|Miami
|102
|010
|20x—6
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th. b-walked for Brice in the 7th. c-grounded out for N.Anderson in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 4. 2B_Bruce (16), Franco (11), Cooper (5), B.Anderson (17). HR_Velasquez (1), off Hernandez; B.Anderson (11), off Velasquez; Riddle (6), off Alvarez. RBIs_Velasquez 2 (2), Cooper 2 (25), B.Anderson 3 (37), Riddle (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Hernandez); Miami 2 (Walker, Hernandez). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 3; Miami 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Alfaro. GIDP_B.Anderson.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Franco, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 2-5
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|84
|4.73
|Garcia
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|6.30
|Alvarez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|4.11
|Hunter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez, W, 1-2
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|93
|4.07
|Garcia, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.80
|Brice, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.23
|N.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.59
|Romo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0, Garcia 1-0. HBP_Hernandez (Kingery). WP_Alvarez.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:56. A_9,469 (36,742).
