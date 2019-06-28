Marlins 6, Phillies 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .317 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .265 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257 Bruce lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .232 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Franco 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .222 Velasquez p 2 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 2 4 2 2 11

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .285 Ramirez lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .307 Cooper 1b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .323 B.Anderson rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .251 Walker 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .275 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .230 Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .256 Riddle cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .194 Hernandez p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Rivera ph-3b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .091 Totals 31 6 8 6 3 10

Philadelphia 000 020 000—2 4 0 Miami 102 010 20x—6 8 0

a-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th. b-walked for Brice in the 7th. c-grounded out for N.Anderson in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 4. 2B_Bruce (16), Franco (11), Cooper (5), B.Anderson (17). HR_Velasquez (1), off Hernandez; B.Anderson (11), off Velasquez; Riddle (6), off Alvarez. RBIs_Velasquez 2 (2), Cooper 2 (25), B.Anderson 3 (37), Riddle (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Hernandez); Miami 2 (Walker, Hernandez). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 3; Miami 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Alfaro. GIDP_B.Anderson.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Franco, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, L, 2-5 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 6 84 4.73 Garcia 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 6.30 Alvarez 1 2 2 2 1 1 25 4.11 Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez, W, 1-2 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 7 93 4.07 Garcia, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.80 Brice, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.23 N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.59 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0, Garcia 1-0. HBP_Hernandez (Kingery). WP_Alvarez.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:56. A_9,469 (36,742).

