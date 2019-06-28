Listen Live Sports

Marlins 6, Phillies 2

June 28, 2019 10:19 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .317
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243
Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .265
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257
Bruce lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .232
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Franco 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .222
Velasquez p 2 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 4 2 2 11
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .285
Ramirez lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .307
Cooper 1b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .323
B.Anderson rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .251
Walker 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .275
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .230
Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .256
Riddle cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .194
Hernandez p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Rivera ph-3b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .091
Totals 31 6 8 6 3 10
Philadelphia 000 020 000—2 4 0
Miami 102 010 20x—6 8 0

a-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th. b-walked for Brice in the 7th. c-grounded out for N.Anderson in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 4. 2B_Bruce (16), Franco (11), Cooper (5), B.Anderson (17). HR_Velasquez (1), off Hernandez; B.Anderson (11), off Velasquez; Riddle (6), off Alvarez. RBIs_Velasquez 2 (2), Cooper 2 (25), B.Anderson 3 (37), Riddle (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Hernandez); Miami 2 (Walker, Hernandez). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 3; Miami 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Alfaro. GIDP_B.Anderson.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Franco, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, L, 2-5 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 6 84 4.73
Garcia 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 6.30
Alvarez 1 2 2 2 1 1 25 4.11
Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez, W, 1-2 5 2-3 3 2 2 2 7 93 4.07
Garcia, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.80
Brice, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.23
N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.59
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-0, Garcia 1-0. HBP_Hernandez (Kingery). WP_Alvarez.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:56. A_9,469 (36,742).

