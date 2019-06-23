Listen Live Sports

Marlins 6, Phillies 4

June 23, 2019 4:23 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 4 1 2 0 1 2 .275
Ramirez lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .310
Cooper 1b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .324
B.Anderson 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .254
Castro 2b 5 0 3 1 0 2 .238
Puello rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .339
Riddle cf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .207
Holaday c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290
Yamamoto p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .053
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 6 16 5 5 8
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Harper rf 2 2 1 0 2 0 .248
Hoskins 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .270
Kingery 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .326
Bruce lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .229
Segura ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .268
Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .275
Knapp c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .164
e-Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260
De Los Santos p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
c-Franco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Rodriguez ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .224
Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Totals 29 4 4 4 5 10
Miami 121 020 000—6 16 0
Philadelphia 200 000 011—4 4 1

a-struck out for De Los Santos in the 4th. b-struck out for Yamamoto in the 6th. c-flied out for Suarez in the 7th. d-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th. e-struck out for Knapp in the 9th. f-out on sacrifice fly for Alvarez in the 9th.

E_Kingery (5). LOB_Miami 10, Philadelphia 5. 2B_B.Anderson (16), Castro (8), Riddle (5), Hernandez (17). HR_Riddle (5), off De Los Santos; Cooper (7), off Garcia; B.Anderson (10), off Garcia. RBIs_Cooper (22), B.Anderson (34), Castro (32), Riddle 2 (9), Bruce (44), Segura 2 (30), Rodriguez (6). SF_Bruce, Rodriguez.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Ramirez 2, Cooper, Riddle 2, Yamamoto); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Knapp). RISP_Miami 3 for 15; Philadelphia 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_B.Anderson, Holaday. GIDP_Ramirez, B.Anderson, Holaday, Yamamoto, Granderson.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Castro, Cooper); Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Segura, Hernandez), (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Hernandez, Kingery, Hoskins).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yamamoto, W, 3-0 5 2 2 2 4 7 99 0.95
Garcia 2 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.19
Guerrero 1 1 1 1 1 0 13 3.86
N.Anderson, S, 1-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 4.88
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
De Los Santos, L, 0-1 4 7 4 4 3 2 66 7.36
Garcia 1 4 2 2 0 0 16 7.27
Suarez 2 3 0 0 1 2 28 6.00
Alvarez 2 2 0 0 1 4 36 3.81

WP_De Los Santos, Suarez, Guerrero, N.Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:59. A_36,749 (43,647).

