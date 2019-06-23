Marlins 6, Phillies 4

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Ramirez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|Cooper 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.324
|B.Anderson 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Castro 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Puello rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.339
|Riddle cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.207
|Holaday c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Yamamoto p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|6
|16
|5
|5
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harper rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.248
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.270
|Kingery 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.326
|Bruce lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|e-Realmuto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|De Los Santos p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|c-Franco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Rodriguez ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Totals
|29
|4
|4
|4
|5
|10
|Miami
|121
|020
|000—6
|16
|0
|Philadelphia
|200
|000
|011—4
|4
|1
a-struck out for De Los Santos in the 4th. b-struck out for Yamamoto in the 6th. c-flied out for Suarez in the 7th. d-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th. e-struck out for Knapp in the 9th. f-out on sacrifice fly for Alvarez in the 9th.
E_Kingery (5). LOB_Miami 10, Philadelphia 5. 2B_B.Anderson (16), Castro (8), Riddle (5), Hernandez (17). HR_Riddle (5), off De Los Santos; Cooper (7), off Garcia; B.Anderson (10), off Garcia. RBIs_Cooper (22), B.Anderson (34), Castro (32), Riddle 2 (9), Bruce (44), Segura 2 (30), Rodriguez (6). SF_Bruce, Rodriguez.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Ramirez 2, Cooper, Riddle 2, Yamamoto); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Knapp). RISP_Miami 3 for 15; Philadelphia 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_B.Anderson, Holaday. GIDP_Ramirez, B.Anderson, Holaday, Yamamoto, Granderson.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Castro, Cooper); Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Segura, Hernandez), (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Hernandez, Kingery, Hoskins).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yamamoto, W, 3-0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|7
|99
|0.95
|Garcia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.19
|Guerrero
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|3.86
|N.Anderson, S, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.88
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|De Los Santos, L, 0-1
|4
|7
|4
|4
|3
|2
|66
|7.36
|Garcia
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|7.27
|Suarez
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|6.00
|Alvarez
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|36
|3.81
WP_De Los Santos, Suarez, Guerrero, N.Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:59. A_36,749 (43,647).
