Marlins 6, Phillies 4

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 4 1 2 0 1 2 .275 Ramirez lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .310 Cooper 1b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .324 B.Anderson 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .254 Castro 2b 5 0 3 1 0 2 .238 Puello rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .339 Riddle cf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .207 Holaday c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290 Yamamoto p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .053 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 38 6 16 5 5 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Harper rf 2 2 1 0 2 0 .248 Hoskins 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .270 Kingery 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .326 Bruce lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .229 Segura ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .268 Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .275 Knapp c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .164 e-Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260 De Los Santos p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 c-Franco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Rodriguez ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .224 Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Totals 29 4 4 4 5 10

Miami 121 020 000—6 16 0 Philadelphia 200 000 011—4 4 1

a-struck out for De Los Santos in the 4th. b-struck out for Yamamoto in the 6th. c-flied out for Suarez in the 7th. d-grounded out for Garcia in the 8th. e-struck out for Knapp in the 9th. f-out on sacrifice fly for Alvarez in the 9th.

E_Kingery (5). LOB_Miami 10, Philadelphia 5. 2B_B.Anderson (16), Castro (8), Riddle (5), Hernandez (17). HR_Riddle (5), off De Los Santos; Cooper (7), off Garcia; B.Anderson (10), off Garcia. RBIs_Cooper (22), B.Anderson (34), Castro (32), Riddle 2 (9), Bruce (44), Segura 2 (30), Rodriguez (6). SF_Bruce, Rodriguez.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Ramirez 2, Cooper, Riddle 2, Yamamoto); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Knapp). RISP_Miami 3 for 15; Philadelphia 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_B.Anderson, Holaday. GIDP_Ramirez, B.Anderson, Holaday, Yamamoto, Granderson.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Castro, Cooper); Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Segura, Hernandez), (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Hernandez, Kingery, Hoskins).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yamamoto, W, 3-0 5 2 2 2 4 7 99 0.95 Garcia 2 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.19 Guerrero 1 1 1 1 1 0 13 3.86 N.Anderson, S, 1-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 4.88 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA De Los Santos, L, 0-1 4 7 4 4 3 2 66 7.36 Garcia 1 4 2 2 0 0 16 7.27 Suarez 2 3 0 0 1 2 28 6.00 Alvarez 2 2 0 0 1 4 36 3.81

WP_De Los Santos, Suarez, Guerrero, N.Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:59. A_36,749 (43,647).

