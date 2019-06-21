Listen Live Sports

Marlins 7, Cardinals 6

June 21, 2019 12:06 am
 
1 min read
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss-1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .275
Ramirez lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .316
Garcia p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cooper 1b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .313
Rivera 1b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .077
B.Anderson 3b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .246
Castro 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .232
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261
Holaday c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Puello rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .378
Riddle cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .200
Gallen p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Granderson ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .182
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Dean ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Totals 42 7 11 7 3 11
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 6 0 0 0 0 2 .220
DeJong ss 6 1 2 1 0 2 .276
Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 2 1 1 3 .259
Ozuna lf 6 0 1 1 0 1 .252
J.Martinez rf 6 1 3 0 0 0 .290
Molina c 5 0 3 1 1 0 .261
1-Flaherty pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .136
Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Ravelo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Wieters ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Bader cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .218
Wainwright p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .167
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Fowler ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Edman 2b 2 1 2 2 0 0 .364
Totals 48 6 16 6 2 9
Miami 000 102 110 02—7 11 0
St. Louis 000 010 220 01—6 16 1

a-grounded out for Gallegos in the 6th. b-reached on error, advanced to 2nd for Brice in the 7th. c-grounded out for Guerrero in the 9th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Hicks in the 9th. e-pinch hit for Miller in the 11th.

1-ran for Molina in the 11th.

E_Ozuna (2). LOB_Miami 7, St. Louis 12. 2B_Cooper (4), B.Anderson (14), Castro (7), DeJong (19), Goldschmidt (7), Molina (16). HR_B.Anderson (9), off Brebbia; Riddle (3), off Miller; Edman (1), off Guerrero. RBIs_Rojas (21), B.Anderson 2 (32), Castro (30), Puello (13), Riddle 2 (6), DeJong (35), Goldschmidt (31), Ozuna (57), Molina (35), Edman 2 (2). CS_Alfaro (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Alfaro, Riddle 2); St. Louis 6 (Ozuna, Wong 2, Bader 2, Fowler). RISP_Miami 3 for 8; St. Louis 1 for 8.

GIDP_Castro, J.Martinez.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Rivera); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen 5 5 1 1 2 6 99 1.80
Brice, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.51
Chen, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 7.62
N.Anderson, H, 4 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 16 4.75
Quijada, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.08
Guerrero, BS, 3-3 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 3.68
Garcia, W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 1 36 4.67
Romo, S, 13-14 1 2 1 1 0 0 8 4.94
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 6 86 4.50
Gallegos 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.70
Brebbia 1 2-3 4 2 1 0 2 35 3.32
Webb 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.44
Hicks 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.96
Gant 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.54
Miller, L, 3-3 1 1 2 2 1 2 23 4.38

Inherited runners-scored_N.Anderson 1-1, Quijada 2-0, Gallegos 3-1, Webb 1-0. HBP_Gallegos (Puello), Brice (Bader), Miller (Rojas). WP_Gallen, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_4:31. A_42,446 (45,538).

