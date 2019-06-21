Marlins 7, Cardinals 6

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss-1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Ramirez lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Garcia p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cooper 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Rivera 1b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.246
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.232
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Holaday c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Puello rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.378
|Riddle cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Gallen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Granderson ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Dean ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Totals
|42
|7
|11
|7
|3
|11
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|DeJong ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|.259
|Ozuna lf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|J.Martinez rf
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Molina c
|5
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|1-Flaherty pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Ravelo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Wieters ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Wainwright p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Fowler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Edman 2b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.364
|Totals
|48
|6
|16
|6
|2
|9
|Miami
|000
|102
|110
|02—7
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|220
|01—6
|16
|1
a-grounded out for Gallegos in the 6th. b-reached on error, advanced to 2nd for Brice in the 7th. c-grounded out for Guerrero in the 9th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Hicks in the 9th. e-pinch hit for Miller in the 11th.
1-ran for Molina in the 11th.
E_Ozuna (2). LOB_Miami 7, St. Louis 12. 2B_Cooper (4), B.Anderson (14), Castro (7), DeJong (19), Goldschmidt (7), Molina (16). HR_B.Anderson (9), off Brebbia; Riddle (3), off Miller; Edman (1), off Guerrero. RBIs_Rojas (21), B.Anderson 2 (32), Castro (30), Puello (13), Riddle 2 (6), DeJong (35), Goldschmidt (31), Ozuna (57), Molina (35), Edman 2 (2). CS_Alfaro (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Alfaro, Riddle 2); St. Louis 6 (Ozuna, Wong 2, Bader 2, Fowler). RISP_Miami 3 for 8; St. Louis 1 for 8.
GIDP_Castro, J.Martinez.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Rivera); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|99
|1.80
|Brice, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.51
|Chen, H, 2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|7.62
|N.Anderson, H, 4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|4.75
|Quijada, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.08
|Guerrero, BS, 3-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|3.68
|Garcia, W, 1-0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|36
|4.67
|Romo, S, 13-14
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|4.94
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|86
|4.50
|Gallegos
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.70
|Brebbia
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|35
|3.32
|Webb
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.44
|Hicks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.96
|Gant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.54
|Miller, L, 3-3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|23
|4.38
Inherited runners-scored_N.Anderson 1-1, Quijada 2-0, Gallegos 3-1, Webb 1-0. HBP_Gallegos (Puello), Brice (Bader), Miller (Rojas). WP_Gallen, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_4:31. A_42,446 (45,538).
