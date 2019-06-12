Marlins 9, Cardinals 0

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Molina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Fowler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Mikolas p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.087
|a-Edman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Munoz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|27
|0
|3
|0
|3
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf-rf-lf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.184
|Cooper 1b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|2
|.296
|B.Anderson rf-3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Ramirez cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Prado 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Dean lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Holaday c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Yamamoto p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Riddle ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|2
|7
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Miami
|140
|001
|03x—9
|12
|0
a-struck out for Mikolas in the 6th. b-struck out for Webb in the 8th. c-doubled for N.Anderson in the 8th.
E_Wong (5). LOB_St. Louis 3, Miami 5. 2B_DeJong (18), Rojas (12), Riddle (3). 3B_Cooper (1). HR_Cooper (6), off Mikolas; Granderson (7), off Brebbia. RBIs_Granderson 3 (17), Cooper 4 (20), B.Anderson (28), Yamamoto (1). S_Yamamoto 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Dean 2). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 3; Miami 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Ramirez. GIDP_DeJong, Molina, Fowler, Ramirez.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Mikolas, Molina, Goldschmidt); Miami 3 (Rojas, Castro, Cooper), (Cooper, Rojas), (Rojas, Castro, Cooper).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 4-7
|5
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|78
|4.83
|Helsley
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.48
|Webb
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.91
|Brebbia
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|22
|3.24
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yamamoto, W, 1-0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|95
|0.00
|N.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.23
|Guerrero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.51
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:34. A_7,001 (36,742).
