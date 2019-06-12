Listen Live Sports

Marlins 9, Cardinals 0

June 12, 2019 9:58 pm
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .219
DeJong ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Molina c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Fowler rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Bader cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .230
Mikolas p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .087
a-Edman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Totals 27 0 3 0 3 7
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf-rf-lf 4 2 1 3 1 0 .184
Cooper 1b 5 2 3 4 0 2 .296
B.Anderson rf-3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .246
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Ramirez cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .314
Prado 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .239
Dean lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rojas ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .272
Holaday c 3 2 1 0 1 1 .263
Yamamoto p 1 0 0 1 0 1 .000
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Riddle ph-cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .182
Totals 34 9 12 9 2 7
St. Louis 000 000 000—0 3 1
Miami 140 001 03x—9 12 0

a-struck out for Mikolas in the 6th. b-struck out for Webb in the 8th. c-doubled for N.Anderson in the 8th.

E_Wong (5). LOB_St. Louis 3, Miami 5. 2B_DeJong (18), Rojas (12), Riddle (3). 3B_Cooper (1). HR_Cooper (6), off Mikolas; Granderson (7), off Brebbia. RBIs_Granderson 3 (17), Cooper 4 (20), B.Anderson (28), Yamamoto (1). S_Yamamoto 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Dean 2). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 3; Miami 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ramirez. GIDP_DeJong, Molina, Fowler, Ramirez.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Mikolas, Molina, Goldschmidt); Miami 3 (Rojas, Castro, Cooper), (Cooper, Rojas), (Rojas, Castro, Cooper).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mikolas, L, 4-7 5 8 5 5 1 4 78 4.83
Helsley 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.48
Webb 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 24 3.91
Brebbia 1 2 3 3 1 1 22 3.24
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yamamoto, W, 1-0 7 3 0 0 2 5 95 0.00
N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.23
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.51

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:34. A_7,001 (36,742).

