Marlins 9, Cardinals 0

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .219 DeJong ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Molina c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Fowler rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Bader cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .230 Mikolas p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .087 a-Edman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Totals 27 0 3 0 3 7

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf-rf-lf 4 2 1 3 1 0 .184 Cooper 1b 5 2 3 4 0 2 .296 B.Anderson rf-3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .246 Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Ramirez cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .314 Prado 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .239 Dean lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rojas ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .272 Holaday c 3 2 1 0 1 1 .263 Yamamoto p 1 0 0 1 0 1 .000 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Riddle ph-cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .182 Totals 34 9 12 9 2 7

St. Louis 000 000 000—0 3 1 Miami 140 001 03x—9 12 0

a-struck out for Mikolas in the 6th. b-struck out for Webb in the 8th. c-doubled for N.Anderson in the 8th.

E_Wong (5). LOB_St. Louis 3, Miami 5. 2B_DeJong (18), Rojas (12), Riddle (3). 3B_Cooper (1). HR_Cooper (6), off Mikolas; Granderson (7), off Brebbia. RBIs_Granderson 3 (17), Cooper 4 (20), B.Anderson (28), Yamamoto (1). S_Yamamoto 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Dean 2). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 3; Miami 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ramirez. GIDP_DeJong, Molina, Fowler, Ramirez.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Mikolas, Molina, Goldschmidt); Miami 3 (Rojas, Castro, Cooper), (Cooper, Rojas), (Rojas, Castro, Cooper).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mikolas, L, 4-7 5 8 5 5 1 4 78 4.83 Helsley 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.48 Webb 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 24 3.91 Brebbia 1 2 3 3 1 1 22 3.24 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yamamoto, W, 1-0 7 3 0 0 2 5 95 0.00 N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.23 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.51

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:34. A_7,001 (36,742).

