Marlins 9, Padres 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dean lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.151
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cooper rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Herrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Anderson 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Ramirez cf-lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.373
|Prado 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.278
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Richards p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|a-Granderson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Riddle ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|9
|1
|7
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Naylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Machado ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hedges 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Renfroe lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.261
|Myers cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Kinsler ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|France 3b-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Allen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Strahm p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|2
|12
|Miami
|021
|220
|200—9
|13
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|102—3
|4
|0
a-walked for Richards in the 6th. b-struck out for Wisler in the 7th. c-struck out for Chen in the 8th.
LOB_Miami 5, San Diego 3. 2B_Castro (4), Prado (6), Alfaro (4). HR_Alfaro (9), off Strahm; Cooper (4), off Strahm; Renfroe (16), off Chen; Renfroe (17), off Brigham. RBIs_Cooper (13), Castro 2 (20), Ramirez 2 (10), Alfaro 4 (23), Renfroe 3 (33). SF_Castro.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Richards). RISP_Miami 3 for 5; .
GIDP_Dean.
DP_San Diego 1 (Garcia, Kinsler, Hosmer).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, W, 3-5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|98
|3.53
|Chen
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|8.18
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.40
|Brigham
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|18
|13.50
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Strahm, L, 2-5
|4
|1-3
|7
|7
|7
|0
|5
|84
|4.03
|Wisler
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|56
|4.24
|Wingenter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.41
Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 2-2. HBP_Strahm (Cooper). WP_Wisler.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, John Libka.
T_3:04. A_31,650 (42,445).
