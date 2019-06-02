Marlins 9, Padres 3

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dean lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .151 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cooper rf 4 2 1 1 0 1 .256 Herrera rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Anderson 3b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .241 Castro 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .230 Ramirez cf-lf 5 1 3 2 0 0 .373 Prado 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .241 Alfaro c 4 1 2 4 0 0 .278 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Richards p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .056 a-Granderson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .186 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Riddle ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .152 Totals 38 9 13 9 1 7

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Naylor rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .207 Machado ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .251 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hedges 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .187 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .291 Renfroe lf 3 2 2 3 1 0 .261 Myers cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Kinsler ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .190 France 3b-p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Allen c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .217 Strahm p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Margot cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Totals 31 3 4 3 2 12

Miami 021 220 200—9 13 0 San Diego 000 000 102—3 4 0

a-walked for Richards in the 6th. b-struck out for Wisler in the 7th. c-struck out for Chen in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 5, San Diego 3. 2B_Castro (4), Prado (6), Alfaro (4). HR_Alfaro (9), off Strahm; Cooper (4), off Strahm; Renfroe (16), off Chen; Renfroe (17), off Brigham. RBIs_Cooper (13), Castro 2 (20), Ramirez 2 (10), Alfaro 4 (23), Renfroe 3 (33). SF_Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Richards). RISP_Miami 3 for 5; .

Advertisement

GIDP_Dean.

DP_San Diego 1 (Garcia, Kinsler, Hosmer).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, W, 3-5 5 1 0 0 2 8 98 3.53 Chen 2 1 1 1 0 2 28 8.18 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.40 Brigham 1 2 2 2 0 2 18 13.50 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA France 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Strahm, L, 2-5 4 1-3 7 7 7 0 5 84 4.03 Wisler 2 2-3 4 2 2 1 1 56 4.24 Wingenter 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.41

Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 2-2. HBP_Strahm (Cooper). WP_Wisler.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, John Libka.

T_3:04. A_31,650 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.