Marlins 9, Padres 3

June 2, 2019 10:00 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dean lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .151
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cooper rf 4 2 1 1 0 1 .256
Herrera rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Anderson 3b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .241
Castro 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .230
Ramirez cf-lf 5 1 3 2 0 0 .373
Prado 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .241
Alfaro c 4 1 2 4 0 0 .278
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Richards p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .056
a-Granderson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .186
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Riddle ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .152
Totals 38 9 13 9 1 7
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Naylor rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .207
Machado ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .251
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hedges 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .187
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .291
Renfroe lf 3 2 2 3 1 0 .261
Myers cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Kinsler ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .190
France 3b-p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Allen c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .217
Strahm p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Margot cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Totals 31 3 4 3 2 12
Miami 021 220 200—9 13 0
San Diego 000 000 102—3 4 0

a-walked for Richards in the 6th. b-struck out for Wisler in the 7th. c-struck out for Chen in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 5, San Diego 3. 2B_Castro (4), Prado (6), Alfaro (4). HR_Alfaro (9), off Strahm; Cooper (4), off Strahm; Renfroe (16), off Chen; Renfroe (17), off Brigham. RBIs_Cooper (13), Castro 2 (20), Ramirez 2 (10), Alfaro 4 (23), Renfroe 3 (33). SF_Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Richards). RISP_Miami 3 for 5; .

GIDP_Dean.

DP_San Diego 1 (Garcia, Kinsler, Hosmer).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards, W, 3-5 5 1 0 0 2 8 98 3.53
Chen 2 1 1 1 0 2 28 8.18
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.40
Brigham 1 2 2 2 0 2 18 13.50
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
France 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Strahm, L, 2-5 4 1-3 7 7 7 0 5 84 4.03
Wisler 2 2-3 4 2 2 1 1 56 4.24
Wingenter 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.41

Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 2-2. HBP_Strahm (Cooper). WP_Wisler.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, John Libka.

T_3:04. A_31,650 (42,445).

