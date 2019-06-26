Matt Adams’ 3-run homer lifts Nationals over Marlins 7-5

MIAMI (AP) — Matt Adams hit a three-run homer to lead the Washington Nationals over the Miami Marlins 7-5 on Wednesday night.

Patrick Corbin pitched seven solid innings and snapped a four-game road losing streak. Corbin (7-5) allowed one run and three hits, walked one and struck out nine. He struck out Cesar Puello in the second inning to reach 1,000 for his career.

Trea Turner and Adam Eaton had two hits each and Anthony Rendon drove in two runs for the Nationals, who have won seven of nine.

Miami starter Zac Gallen had allowed one hit and retired eight straight through five before Washington chased him with a four-run sixth. Gallen allowed consecutive singles to Turner and Eaton. Rendon ended Gallen’s outing with a run-scoring single to center that scored Turner.

Adams’ shot off reliever Wei-Yin Chen gave Washington a 4-1 lead. Adams drove Chen’s pitch over the wall in right-center for his 11th homer.

The Nationals padded their advantage with a three-run ninth against reliever Tayron Guerrero. Yan Gomes scored on a wild pitch, Rendon hit a sacrifice fly and Turner scored on a passed ball.

Wander Suero pitched a perfect eighth before the Marlins rallied with four runs off reliever Javy Guerra in the ninth. Bryan Holaday’s two-out single against Guerra with the bases loaded made it 7-2. Curtis Granderson hit a bases-clearing triple off Sean Doolittle before Doolittle struck out JT Riddle for his 17th save.

In his second major league start following his promotion from Triple-A New Orleans last week, Gallen (0-1) gave up three runs and four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in five-plus innings.

Washington’s Juan Soto went 0-for-3, snapping his hitting streak at 10 games.

The Marlins, who have lost 10 of their past 12 at home, scored their first run on Harold Ramirez’s RBI single in the third. Corbin retired the first eight before Gallen reached on a single to center for his first major league hit and advanced to second on Miguel Rojas’ walk.

Gallen had six hits in three minor league seasons.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Nationals: RHP Kyle Barraclough (forearm nerve irritation) and RHP Justin Miller (strained shoulder) threw side sessions Wednesday. Manager Dave Martinez said the relievers are progressing and he hopes they will be cleared soon for rehab assignments.

Marlins: IF Jon Berti (oblique) continues baseball workouts at the club’s spring training complex in Jupiter, but he has not been approved for rehab assignments.

UP NEXT:

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (8-4, 3.79 ERA) will start the series finale Thursday. Strasburg looks to repeat his previous outing of the season at Miami, when he limited the Marlins to two hits and struck out 11 in a season-high eight innings on April 21.

Marlins: rookie RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-6, 3.51) will attempt to win consecutive decisions for the first time this season. In his previous start, Alcantara pitched 7 2/3 innings, allowed one run and earned the win at Philadelphia on June 21.

