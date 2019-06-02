Listen Live Sports

McCann leads Georgia Tech past Coastal Carolina, 10-8

June 2, 2019 4:21 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle McCann drove in four runs and Georgia Tech rallied from a 7-4 deficit and beat Coastal Carolina 10-8 in an NCAA tournament elimination game.

McCann’s bases-loaded triple highlighted a 5-run seventh inning that gave the Yellow Jackets (43-18) a 9-7 lead. Jonathan Hughes (9-2), who allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings, got the victory and Tristin English pitched the last three innings for his sixth save.

The Yellow Jackets trailed 7-4 before McCann tripled with the bases loaded in the seventh. English, who had three hits, doubled him home and scored on Colin Hall’s single.

Hall, English and Austin Wilhite each drove in a pair of runs for Georgia Tech.

Jay Causey (1-2) allowed two runs and two hits without recording an out for Coastal Carolina (36-26-1).

