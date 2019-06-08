Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
McIlroy moves into share of lead at Canadian Open

June 8, 2019
 
ANCASTER, Ontario (AP) — Rory McIlroy shot a bogey-free 6-under 64 on Saturday to move into a share of the lead after three rounds at the Canadian Open.

Seeking his second victory of the season, McIlroy surged into a tie with Webb Simpson (67) and Matt Kuchar (69) at 13-under 197.

Adam Hadwin, seeking to become the first Canadian winner of the event since 1954, was one shot back after a 67. Shane Lowry (66) and Brandt Snedeker (69) were also 12 under.

McIlroy won The Players Championship in March but has not seriously contended since. A victory would be his fifth in a national open, following the U.S. Open (2011), Australian Open (2013), British Open (2014) and Irish Open (2016). His round was tied for the lowest of the day at Hamilton Golf and Country Club with Jonathan Byrd, who was tied for ninth at 8 under.

Kuchar, who shared the lead after two rounds, is seeking his career-best third victory of the season.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

