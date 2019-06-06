Mercury-Lynx, Box

PHOENIX (56)

Bonner 9-18 5-5 25, Carson 1-5 0-0 2, Griner 1-3 2-2 4, January 1-7 1-1 3, Y.Turner 2-5 0-0 4, B.Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 3, Lyttle 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 3-10 0-0 8, Smith 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 21-57 8-8 56.

MINNESOTA (58)

Collier 2-7 0-0 4, Dantas 2-4 0-0 4, Fowles 5-10 0-0 10, Robinson 1-8 0-0 2, Sims 7-16 0-0 15, Brown 4-9 1-2 12, Coates 1-1 2-2 4, Shepard 3-7 0-0 7, Talbot 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 3-4 58.

Phoenix 17 7 12 20—56 Minnesota 17 15 17 9—58

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 6-26 (Mitchell 2-8, Bonner 2-10, Cunningham 1-1, Smith 1-4, Y.Turner 0-1, January 0-2), Minnesota 5-14 (Brown 3-6, Shepard 1-1, Sims 1-2, Robinson 0-1, Dantas 0-1, Collier 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 25 (Bonner 8), Minnesota 35 (Fowles, Shepard, Dantas 6). Assists_Phoenix 9 (Bonner, Griner, January 2), Minnesota 13 (Robinson, Shepard 3). Total Fouls_Phoenix 16, Minnesota 17. Technicals_Minnesota coach Lynx (Defensive three second). A_8,001 (19,356).

