Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mercury-Lynx, Box

June 6, 2019 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PHOENIX (56)

Bonner 9-18 5-5 25, Carson 1-5 0-0 2, Griner 1-3 2-2 4, January 1-7 1-1 3, Y.Turner 2-5 0-0 4, B.Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 3, Lyttle 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 3-10 0-0 8, Smith 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 21-57 8-8 56.

MINNESOTA (58)

Collier 2-7 0-0 4, Dantas 2-4 0-0 4, Fowles 5-10 0-0 10, Robinson 1-8 0-0 2, Sims 7-16 0-0 15, Brown 4-9 1-2 12, Coates 1-1 2-2 4, Shepard 3-7 0-0 7, Talbot 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 3-4 58.

Phoenix 17 7 12 20—56
Minnesota 17 15 17 9—58

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 6-26 (Mitchell 2-8, Bonner 2-10, Cunningham 1-1, Smith 1-4, Y.Turner 0-1, January 0-2), Minnesota 5-14 (Brown 3-6, Shepard 1-1, Sims 1-2, Robinson 0-1, Dantas 0-1, Collier 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 25 (Bonner 8), Minnesota 35 (Fowles, Shepard, Dantas 6). Assists_Phoenix 9 (Bonner, Griner, January 2), Minnesota 13 (Robinson, Shepard 3). Total Fouls_Phoenix 16, Minnesota 17. Technicals_Minnesota coach Lynx (Defensive three second). A_8,001 (19,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.