Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mercury-Storm, Box

June 30, 2019 9:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PHOENIX (69)

Bonner 6-18 4-4 20, Carson 3-6 1-1 7, Griner 10-14 0-0 20, January 3-9 0-0 7, Mitchell 3-11 0-0 6, Cunningham 2-5 2-2 7, Little 0-2 0-0 0, Lyttle 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 27-68 9-9 69.

SEATTLE (67)

Canada 4-11 2-4 10, Clark 5-6 0-0 12, Howard 4-15 0-0 9, Russell 5-8 2-3 12, Whitcomb 5-13 0-0 13, Langhorne 1-4 2-2 4, Mosqueda-Lewis 3-7 0-0 7, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Zellous 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 6-9 67.

Phoenix 19 15 17 18—69
Seattle 12 21 15 19—67

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 6-27 (Bonner 4-9, Cunningham 1-4, January 1-6, Lyttle 0-1, Carson 0-1, Mitchell 0-6), Seattle 7-23 (Whitcomb 3-11, Clark 2-2, Howard 1-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-5, Langhorne 0-1, Canada 0-1, Zellous 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 29 (Griner, Mitchell 7), Seattle 37 (Howard 8). Assists_Phoenix 13 (Mitchell 4), Seattle 20 (Whitcomb 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 9, Seattle 13. A_8,002 (10,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.