Mercury-Storm, Box

PHOENIX (69)

Bonner 6-18 4-4 20, Carson 3-6 1-1 7, Griner 10-14 0-0 20, January 3-9 0-0 7, Mitchell 3-11 0-0 6, Cunningham 2-5 2-2 7, Little 0-2 0-0 0, Lyttle 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 27-68 9-9 69.

SEATTLE (67)

Canada 4-11 2-4 10, Clark 5-6 0-0 12, Howard 4-15 0-0 9, Russell 5-8 2-3 12, Whitcomb 5-13 0-0 13, Langhorne 1-4 2-2 4, Mosqueda-Lewis 3-7 0-0 7, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Zellous 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 6-9 67.

Phoenix 19 15 17 18—69 Seattle 12 21 15 19—67

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 6-27 (Bonner 4-9, Cunningham 1-4, January 1-6, Lyttle 0-1, Carson 0-1, Mitchell 0-6), Seattle 7-23 (Whitcomb 3-11, Clark 2-2, Howard 1-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-5, Langhorne 0-1, Canada 0-1, Zellous 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 29 (Griner, Mitchell 7), Seattle 37 (Howard 8). Assists_Phoenix 13 (Mitchell 4), Seattle 20 (Whitcomb 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 9, Seattle 13. A_8,002 (10,000).

