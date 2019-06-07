Listen Live Sports

Metallica, Fantasia talk anthems at NBA Finals

June 7, 2019 3:45 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kirk Hammett of Metallica says with all he’s accomplished in his career, playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the NBA Finals between Toronto and Golden State is still a huge thrill.

Hammett and former “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino stop by the latest episode of “PodcastOne Sports Now” with AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds to talk about what it’s like to perform the national anthem on one of the biggest stages in sports. The Kyle Lowry shove also is dissected.

Metallica will join the San Francisco Symphony to officially open the new Chase Center in San Francisco in early September, the first event in the building. Hammett also talks about how “Enter Sandman” has become a soundtrack for sports in the U.S.

Fantasia talks about being a tomboy growing up and how she’s still competitive. She performed before Game 2 in Toronto, and Metallica was on the floor to perform before Game 3 in Oakland.

G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim discusses how 16 players are in the NBA Finals after spending time in the developmental league.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

