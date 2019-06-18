Mets 10, Braves 2

New York Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi McNeil lf 5 3 3 1 Acn Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 4 3 4 3 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 D.Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 Cano 2b 5 1 1 1 Joyce rf 1 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 4 2 2 2 F.Frman 1b 4 1 1 1 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 1 2 1 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 1 2 Mrkakis rf 3 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 5 0 1 1 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Gomez cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 Nido c 5 0 1 0 Riley lf 3 0 0 0 deGrom p 5 1 1 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 Teheran p 1 0 0 0 Tssaint p 0 0 0 0 Camargo ph-ss 2 0 1 0 Totals 40 10 15 10 Totals 32 2 5 2

New York 004 202 011—10 Atlanta 000 000 002— 2

DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_New York 11, Atlanta 4. 2B_McNeil (16), P.Alonso 2 (16), Cano (15), Conforto (14), deGrom (2), Swanson (13). HR_McNeil (4), P.Alonso (24), Conforto (14), F.Freeman (20), Donaldson (13). SB_McNeil (1), A.Rosario (8), Gomez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO New York deGrom W,4-6 8 1-3 5 2 2 0 10 Gsellman 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Atlanta Teheran L,5-5 4 8 6 6 3 3 Toussaint 2 2 2 2 3 2 Dayton 1 2 0 0 1 2 Tomlin 2 3 2 2 1 3

HBP_by deGrom (Riley). WP_Tomlin.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sean Barber; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:04. A_24,791 (41,149).

