Mets 10, Braves 2

June 19, 2019 12:02 am
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil lf 5 3 3 1 1 0 .333
Alonso 1b 4 3 4 3 2 0 .274
Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .348
Cano 2b 5 1 1 1 1 1 .239
Conforto rf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .262
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Frazier 3b 3 0 1 2 2 0 .255
Rosario ss 5 0 1 1 0 2 .245
Gomez cf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .208
Nido c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .217
deGrom p 5 1 1 0 0 3 .212
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 10 15 10 8 10
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .313
Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .259
Riley lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .283
McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Teheran p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .138
a-Camargo ph 2 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Joyce rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .262
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .340
Markakis rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Totals 32 2 5 2 0 12
New York 004 202 011—10 15 0
Atlanta 000 000 002— 2 5 0

a-struck out for Teheran in the 6th. b-struck out for Tomlin in the 9th.

LOB_New York 11, Atlanta 4. 2B_McNeil (16), Alonso 2 (16), Cano (15), Conforto (14), deGrom (2), Swanson (13). HR_Alonso (24), off Teheran; Conforto (14), off Tomlin; McNeil (4), off Tomlin; Freeman (20), off deGrom; Donaldson (13), off deGrom. RBIs_McNeil (21), Alonso 3 (57), Cano (16), Conforto 2 (35), Frazier 2 (24), Rosario (37), Freeman (53), Donaldson (34). SB_McNeil (1), Rosario (8), Gomez (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Cano 2, Conforto, Nido, deGrom 3); Atlanta 2 (Acuna Jr., Donaldson). RISP_New York 6 for 17; Atlanta 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Cano, Rosario.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Donaldson, Albies, Freeman), (Camargo, Albies, Freeman).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, W, 4-6 8 1-3 5 2 2 0 10 113 3.26
Gsellman 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.81
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran, L, 5-5 4 8 6 6 3 3 83 3.40
Toussaint 2 2 2 2 3 2 36 4.83
Dayton 1 2 0 0 1 2 26 0.00
Tomlin 2 3 2 2 1 3 25 4.15

HBP_deGrom (Riley). WP_Tomlin.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sean Barber; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:04. A_24,791 (41,149).

