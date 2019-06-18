Mets 10, Braves 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil lf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.239
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.255
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.245
|Gomez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.208
|Nido c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Conforto rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Alonso 1b
|4
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|.274
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|deGrom p
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Totals
|40
|10
|15
|10
|8
|10
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Riley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Toussaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|a-Camargo ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Joyce rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|0
|12
|New York
|004
|202
|011—10
|15
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|002—
|2
|5
|0
a-struck out for Teheran in the 6th. b-struck out for Tomlin in the 9th.
LOB_New York 11, Atlanta 4. 2B_McNeil (16), Alonso 2 (16), Cano (15), Conforto (14), deGrom (2), Swanson (13). HR_Alonso (24), off Teheran; Conforto (14), off Tomlin; McNeil (4), off Tomlin; Freeman (20), off deGrom; Donaldson (13), off deGrom. RBIs_McNeil (21), Alonso 3 (57), Cano (16), Conforto 2 (35), Frazier 2 (24), Rosario (37), Freeman (53), Donaldson (34). SB_McNeil (1), Rosario (8), Gomez (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Cano 2, Conforto, Nido, deGrom 3); Atlanta 2 (Acuna Jr., Donaldson). RISP_New York 6 for 17; Atlanta 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Cano, Rosario.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Donaldson, Albies, Freeman), (Camargo, Albies, Freeman).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 4-6
|8
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|10
|113
|3.26
|Gsellman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.81
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, L, 5-5
|4
|8
|6
|6
|3
|3
|83
|3.40
|Toussaint
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|36
|4.83
|Dayton
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|0.00
|Tomlin
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|25
|4.15
HBP_deGrom (Riley). WP_Tomlin.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sean Barber; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:04. A_24,791 (41,149).
