Mets 10, Cubs 2

June 22, 2019 5:39 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil 2b 5 0 2 3 0 0 .342
Alonso 1b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .274
Flexen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Davis lf 3 2 1 0 0 0 .276
a-Smith ph-lf-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .323
Frazier 3b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .262
Conforto rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .257
Ramos c 4 2 1 2 1 1 .271
Rosario ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .256
Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .303
b-Gomez ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Totals 37 10 12 10 4 5
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .231
Bryant 3b-rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .285
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Rizzo ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Baez ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Descalso 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .188
Contreras c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .290
Heyward rf-cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .256
Almora Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .207
Caratini 1b-p 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Quintana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .037
Bote 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .266
Russell 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Totals 31 2 6 0 4 7
New York 122 131 000—10 12 1
Chicago 000 000 101— 2 6 1

a-walked for Davis in the 6th. b-grounded out for Wheeler in the 8th. c-flied out for Ryan in the 8th.

E_McNeil (3), Caratini (2). LOB_New York 5, Chicago 7. 2B_McNeil (19), Alonso (17), Rosario (14), Heyward (5). HR_Alonso (26), off Quintana; Frazier (8), off Quintana; Ramos (8), off Quintana. RBIs_McNeil 3 (27), Alonso (60), Frazier 3 (28), Conforto (38), Ramos 2 (40). S_Wheeler, Quintana.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Alonso, Conforto 2); Chicago 6 (Contreras 2, Russell 3, Bote). RISP_New York 4 for 10; Chicago 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Baez, Caratini. GIDP_Lagares, Baez, Caratini.

DP_New York 2 (Rosario, McNeil, Alonso), (Rosario, Alonso); Chicago 1 (Descalso, Russell, Caratini).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 6-5 7 5 1 1 1 5 94 4.69
Flexen 2 1 1 0 3 2 40 6.75
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Caratini 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 9.00
Quintana, L, 4-7 4 1-3 9 9 8 2 2 79 4.50
Wick 1 2-3 2 1 0 1 2 33 2.45
Brach 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 6.14
Ryan 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.67

WP_Flexen. PB_Ramos (9), Contreras 2 (5).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:01. A_41,106 (41,649).

