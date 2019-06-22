Mets 10, Cubs 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.342
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Flexen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Davis lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|a-Smith ph-lf-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.323
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.262
|Conforto rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Ramos c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.271
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|b-Gomez ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|37
|10
|12
|10
|4
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Bryant 3b-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Rizzo ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Baez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Descalso 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Heyward rf-cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Almora Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gonzalez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Caratini 1b-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Quintana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.037
|Bote 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Russell 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|0
|4
|7
|New York
|122
|131
|000—10
|12
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|101—
|2
|6
|1
a-walked for Davis in the 6th. b-grounded out for Wheeler in the 8th. c-flied out for Ryan in the 8th.
E_McNeil (3), Caratini (2). LOB_New York 5, Chicago 7. 2B_McNeil (19), Alonso (17), Rosario (14), Heyward (5). HR_Alonso (26), off Quintana; Frazier (8), off Quintana; Ramos (8), off Quintana. RBIs_McNeil 3 (27), Alonso (60), Frazier 3 (28), Conforto (38), Ramos 2 (40). S_Wheeler, Quintana.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Alonso, Conforto 2); Chicago 6 (Contreras 2, Russell 3, Bote). RISP_New York 4 for 10; Chicago 0 for 10.
Runners moved up_Baez, Caratini. GIDP_Lagares, Baez, Caratini.
DP_New York 2 (Rosario, McNeil, Alonso), (Rosario, Alonso); Chicago 1 (Descalso, Russell, Caratini).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 6-5
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|94
|4.69
|Flexen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|40
|6.75
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Caratini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|9.00
|Quintana, L, 4-7
|4
|1-3
|9
|9
|8
|2
|2
|79
|4.50
|Wick
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|33
|2.45
|Brach
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.14
|Ryan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.67
WP_Flexen. PB_Ramos (9), Contreras 2 (5).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:01. A_41,106 (41,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.