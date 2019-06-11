Listen Live Sports

Mets 10, Yankees 4

June 11, 2019 10:58 pm
 
New York (N) New York (A)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McNeil 2b 5 2 2 0 LMahieu 2b 5 1 2 0
J..Dvis lf 5 2 2 2 Voit 1b 4 1 1 0
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 G.Sanch dh 5 1 2 0
P.Alnso 1b 3 2 1 3 G.Trres ss 3 0 2 1
T.Frzer dh 2 1 0 0 C.Frzer rf 4 0 0 1
Gllorme pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 1
Cnforto rf 4 1 1 1 Maybin lf 4 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 5 0 1 1 Romine c 3 0 0 0
A.Rsrio ss 5 0 1 1 Gardner cf 4 1 2 1
Hchvrri 3b 5 0 1 1
Gomez cf-lf 4 1 2 1
Totals 38 10 11 10 Totals 36 4 9 4
New York (N) 303 210 001—10
New York (A) 003 000 001— 4

E_Urshela (9). DP_New York (A) 1. LOB_New York (N) 7, New York (A) 8. 2B_McNeil (15), A.Rosario (11). HR_J..Davis (7), P.Alonso (22), Gomez (3), Gardner (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York (N)
Vargas W,3-3 6 7 3 3 2 3
Familia 1 1 0 0 1 2
Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 3
Gagnon 1 1 1 1 0 0
New York (A)
Paxton L,3-3 2 2-3 7 6 6 2 1
Adams 4 1-3 3 3 2 3 3
Cessa 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tarpley 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by Tarpley (Frazier).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, John Libka.

T_3:20. A_44,698 (47,309).

