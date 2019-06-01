Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4, innings,

New York Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Rsrio ss 5 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 D.Smith lf 2 0 1 0 K.Marte 2b 4 1 1 1 P.Alnso 1b 4 0 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 2 0 Cnforto rf 3 1 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 1 1 0 W.Ramos c 4 1 2 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 2 3 2 T.Frzer 3b 4 2 2 1 Lcastro lf 3 0 1 0 Hchvrri 2b 4 1 2 2 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Lagares cf 3 0 1 0 A.Avila c 3 0 0 1 J..Dvis ph 1 0 1 1 Dplnter p 1 0 0 0 S.Lugo p Swihart ph 1 0 0 0 Wheeler p 2 0 1 0 Crchton p Gomez ph-cf 1 0 1 1 A.Brdly p 1 0 0 0 Andrese p Totals 33 5 12 5 Totals 31 4 8 4

New York 030 000 02—5 Arizona 010 003 00—4

DP_Arizona 2. LOB_New York 8, Arizona 4. 2B_Hechavarria (4), Wheeler (2), Gomez (3). 3B_E.Escobar (4). HR_K.Marte (13), C.Walker (10). SB_Locastro (4). S_Wheeler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Wheeler 7 7 4 4 0 9 Lugo 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Arizona Duplantier 5 6 3 3 2 4 Crichton 1 1 0 0 0 1 Bradley 1 1 0 0 1 0 Andriese 1 4 2 2 0 1

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, null; Third, Sam Holbrook.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.