Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4, innings,

June 1, 2019 1:21 am
 
New York Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Rsrio ss 5 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 4 0 0 0
D.Smith lf 2 0 1 0 K.Marte 2b 4 1 1 1
P.Alnso 1b 4 0 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 2 0
Cnforto rf 3 1 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 1 1 0
W.Ramos c 4 1 2 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 2 3 2
T.Frzer 3b 4 2 2 1 Lcastro lf 3 0 1 0
Hchvrri 2b 4 1 2 2 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
Lagares cf 3 0 1 0 A.Avila c 3 0 0 1
J..Dvis ph 1 0 1 1 Dplnter p 1 0 0 0
S.Lugo p Swihart ph 1 0 0 0
Wheeler p 2 0 1 0 Crchton p
Gomez ph-cf 1 0 1 1 A.Brdly p 1 0 0 0
Andrese p
Totals 33 5 12 5 Totals 31 4 8 4
New York 030 000 02—5
Arizona 010 003 00—4

DP_Arizona 2. LOB_New York 8, Arizona 4. 2B_Hechavarria (4), Wheeler (2), Gomez (3). 3B_E.Escobar (4). HR_K.Marte (13), C.Walker (10). SB_Locastro (4). S_Wheeler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Wheeler 7 7 4 4 0 9
Lugo 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Duplantier 5 6 3 3 2 4
Crichton 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bradley 1 1 0 0 1 0
Andriese 1 4 2 2 0 1

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, null; Third, Sam Holbrook.

