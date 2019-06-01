Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4

New York Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Rsrio ss 5 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 5 0 0 0 D.Smith lf-1b 3 0 1 0 K.Marte 2b 4 1 1 1 P.Alnso 1b 5 0 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 2 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 1 1 0 Cnforto rf 4 1 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 2 3 2 W.Ramos c 5 1 2 0 Lcastro lf 4 0 1 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 2 2 1 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Hchvrri 2b 4 1 2 2 A.Avila c 3 0 0 1 Lagares cf 3 0 1 0 I.Vrgas pr 0 0 0 0 J..Dvis ph 1 0 1 1 Dplnter p 1 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Swihart ph 1 0 0 0 Altherr lf 0 0 0 0 Crchton p 0 0 0 0 Wheeler p 2 0 1 0 A.Brdly p 1 0 0 0 Gomez ph-cf 1 0 1 1 Andrese p 0 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 37 5 13 5 Totals 35 4 8 4

New York 030 000 020—5 Arizona 010 003 000—4

DP_Arizona 2. LOB_New York 9, Arizona 6. 2B_Conforto (12), Hechavarria (4), Wheeler (2), Gomez (3). 3B_E.Escobar (4). HR_K.Marte (13), C.Walker (10). SB_Locastro (4). S_Wheeler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Wheeler W,5-3 7 7 4 4 0 9 Lugo H,7 1 1 0 0 1 0 Gsellman S,1-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 Arizona Duplantier 5 6 3 3 2 4 Crichton 1 1 0 0 0 1 Bradley H,5 1 1 0 0 1 0 Andriese L,3-4 BS,1 1 4 2 2 0 1 Holland 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:14. A_24,664 (48,519).

