Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4

June 1, 2019 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Rsrio ss 5 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 5 0 0 0
D.Smith lf-1b 3 0 1 0 K.Marte 2b 4 1 1 1
P.Alnso 1b 5 0 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 2 0
Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 1 1 0
Cnforto rf 4 1 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 2 3 2
W.Ramos c 5 1 2 0 Lcastro lf 4 0 1 0
T.Frzer 3b 4 2 2 1 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0
Hchvrri 2b 4 1 2 2 A.Avila c 3 0 0 1
Lagares cf 3 0 1 0 I.Vrgas pr 0 0 0 0
J..Dvis ph 1 0 1 1 Dplnter p 1 0 0 0
S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Swihart ph 1 0 0 0
Altherr lf 0 0 0 0 Crchton p 0 0 0 0
Wheeler p 2 0 1 0 A.Brdly p 1 0 0 0
Gomez ph-cf 1 0 1 1 Andrese p 0 0 0 0
G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 13 5 Totals 35 4 8 4
New York 030 000 020—5
Arizona 010 003 000—4

DP_Arizona 2. LOB_New York 9, Arizona 6. 2B_Conforto (12), Hechavarria (4), Wheeler (2), Gomez (3). 3B_E.Escobar (4). HR_K.Marte (13), C.Walker (10). SB_Locastro (4). S_Wheeler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Wheeler W,5-3 7 7 4 4 0 9
Lugo H,7 1 1 0 0 1 0
Gsellman S,1-4 1 0 0 0 1 0
Arizona
Duplantier 5 6 3 3 2 4
Crichton 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bradley H,5 1 1 0 0 1 0
Andriese L,3-4 BS,1 1 4 2 2 0 1
Holland 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:14. A_24,664 (48,519).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.