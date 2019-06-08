Mets 5, Rockies 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Story ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.292
|Dahl lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.332
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.332
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Wolters c
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.074
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|2
|15
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.335
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.365
|Conforto rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.255
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Frazier 3b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Gomez cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.203
|Matz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|a-Davis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Lagares ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|4
|4
|10
|Colorado
|002
|100
|000—3
|7
|0
|New York
|021
|001
|10x—5
|9
|1
a-doubled for Matz in the 6th. b-flied out for Lugo in the 8th. c-struck out for Estevez in the 9th.
E_Frazier (4). LOB_Colorado 8, New York 7. 2B_Ramos (5), Davis (7). HR_Gomez (2), off Gray; Alonso (21), off McGee. RBIs_Blackmon (32), Arenado (55), Alonso (46), Frazier (16), Gomez 2 (7). SB_Arenado (2), Desmond (1). S_Gray.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Blackmon, Story 2, Murphy, Rodgers); New York 4 (McNeil 2, Ramos, Rosario). RISP_Colorado 2 for 10; New York 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Alonso, Rosario. GIDP_Smith, Rosario.
DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Story, Murphy), (Story, Murphy).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 5-5
|5
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|3
|8
|89
|4.27
|McGee
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|1.17
|Estevez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|4.25
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, W, 5-4
|6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|10
|120
|3.88
|Lugo, H, 8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|2.59
|Diaz, S, 14-16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.81
Inherited runners-scored_McGee 2-0. HBP_Gray (Frazier), Matz 2 (Blackmon,Wolters). WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:59. A_29,077 (41,922).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.