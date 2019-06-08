Listen Live Sports

...

Mets 5, Rockies 3

June 8, 2019 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .299
Story ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .292
Dahl lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .332
Arenado 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .332
Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Desmond cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242
Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .245
Wolters c 2 1 2 0 1 0 .307
Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .074
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Totals 33 3 7 2 2 15
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .335
Alonso 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .261
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith lf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .365
Conforto rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .255
Ramos c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .280
Frazier 3b 2 1 2 1 1 0 .258
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Gomez cf-lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .203
Matz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .190
a-Davis ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .260
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Lagares ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Totals 31 5 9 4 4 10
Colorado 002 100 000—3 7 0
New York 021 001 10x—5 9 1

a-doubled for Matz in the 6th. b-flied out for Lugo in the 8th. c-struck out for Estevez in the 9th.

E_Frazier (4). LOB_Colorado 8, New York 7. 2B_Ramos (5), Davis (7). HR_Gomez (2), off Gray; Alonso (21), off McGee. RBIs_Blackmon (32), Arenado (55), Alonso (46), Frazier (16), Gomez 2 (7). SB_Arenado (2), Desmond (1). S_Gray.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Blackmon, Story 2, Murphy, Rodgers); New York 4 (McNeil 2, Ramos, Rosario). RISP_Colorado 2 for 10; New York 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Rosario. GIDP_Smith, Rosario.

DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Story, Murphy), (Story, Murphy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 5-5 5 2-3 8 4 4 3 8 89 4.27
McGee 1 1 1 1 0 1 8 1.17
Estevez 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 28 4.25
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz, W, 5-4 6 6 3 2 2 10 120 3.88
Lugo, H, 8 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 2.59
Diaz, S, 14-16 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.81

Inherited runners-scored_McGee 2-0. HBP_Gray (Frazier), Matz 2 (Blackmon,Wolters). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:59. A_29,077 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

