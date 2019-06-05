Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 7, Giants 0

June 5, 2019 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 McNeil lf 5 1 3 0
Solano ss 4 0 1 0 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0
Austin lf 4 0 1 0 P.Alnso 1b 2 1 0 0
Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0 Cano 2b 2 0 0 1
Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 Hchvrri 2b 2 1 1 1
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 3 1 1 2
D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 2 1 1 0
A.Grcia c 3 0 1 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 1 0 0
Ystrzms rf 3 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 1 1 3
Beede p 2 0 0 0 Gomez cf-lf 4 0 0 0
Gott p 0 0 0 0 J.Vrgas p 4 0 1 0
Duggar cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 31 7 8 7
San Francisco 000 000 000—0
New York 100 410 10x—7

E_Beede (1). DP_San Francisco 1, New York 2. LOB_San Francisco 4, New York 6. 2B_Panik (11), McNeil (14). HR_Hechavarria (4), Conforto (11), A.Rosario (7). SF_Conforto (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Beede L,0-2 5 5 6 5 4 5
Gott 1 1 0 0 0 2
Holland 2 2 1 1 0 2
New York
Vargas W,2-3 9 5 0 0 1 8

HBP_by Beede (Alonso). WP_Beede.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Vic Carapazza.

Advertisement

T_2:41. A_23,357 (41,922).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.