Mets 7, Giants 0

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Solano ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .179 Austin lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223 Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .246 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Garcia c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Yastrzemski rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Beede p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Duggar cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Totals 30 0 5 0 1 8

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil lf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .337 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Alonso 1b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .265 Cano 2b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .238 Hechavarria 2b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .242 Conforto rf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .251 Ramos c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .281 Frazier 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .246 Rosario ss 4 1 1 3 0 0 .251 Gomez cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Vargas p 4 0 1 0 0 3 .067 Totals 31 7 8 7 4 9

San Francisco 000 000 000—0 5 1 New York 100 410 10x—7 8 0

E_Beede (1). LOB_San Francisco 4, New York 6. 2B_Panik (11), McNeil (14). HR_Conforto (11), off Beede; Rosario (7), off Beede; Hechavarria (4), off Holland. RBIs_Cano (14), Conforto 2 (28), Rosario 3 (32), Hechavarria (13). SF_Conforto.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Longoria); New York 1 (Rosario). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Cano. GIDP_Belt, Pillar, Cano.

Advertisement

DP_San Francisco 1 (Belt, Solano, Beede); New York 2 (Rosario, Cano, Alonso), (Hechavarria, Rosario, Alonso).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beede, L, 0-2 5 5 6 5 4 5 101 8.15 Gott 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.88 Holland 2 2 1 1 0 2 38 6.52 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas, W, 2-3 9 5 0 0 1 8 117 3.57

HBP_Beede (Alonso). WP_Beede.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:41. A_23,357 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.