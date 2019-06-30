Mets 8, Braves 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 5 3 3 1 0 0 .295 Swanson ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .269 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .312 Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .253 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Riley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Camargo 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .241 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .172 a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Culberson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Totals 36 5 10 5 3 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .348 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .278 Davis lf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .278 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Frazier 3b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .261 Cano 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .238 Rosario ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .255 Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244 1-Hechavarria pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .226 Smith lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .328 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .179 Font p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 c-Ramos ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .108 Flexen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Conforto cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .247 Totals 35 8 13 8 2 9

Atlanta 101 001 200—5 10 2 New York 102 000 05x—8 13 0

a-grounded out for Fried in the 6th. b-struck out for Sobotka in the 8th. c-lined out for Font in the 8th.

1-ran for Nido in the 8th.

E_Camargo (6), Fried (2). LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 7. 2B_Swanson (18), Freeman (23), Donaldson (20), Alonso (19). HR_Acuna Jr. (20), off Syndergaard; Frazier (11), off Newcomb. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (52), Freeman 2 (65), Donaldson (39), Camargo (22), McNeil 2 (34), Alonso 2 (64), Davis (23), Frazier 2 (34), Rosario (42). SB_Acuna Jr. (13), Swanson (7), Freeman (3), McNeil (3), Hechavarria (3). CS_Swanson (4). SF_Rosario.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Markakis 3, Riley, Joyce 2); New York 4 (Davis 2, Rosario, Nido). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 14; New York 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Swanson, Ramos. GIDP_Cano.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Camargo, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried 5 8 3 3 1 6 81 4.04 Sobotka 2 1 0 0 0 3 28 6.19 Newcomb, L, 2-1, H, 9 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 11 2.61 Minter, BS, 2-6 0 2 2 2 1 0 11 7.45 Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.30 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard 5 2-3 7 3 3 3 5 106 4.56 Flexen 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 11 6.92 Font, W, 2-2 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 4.87 Diaz, S, 17-21 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.78

Flexen pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Minter pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Minter 2-2, Blevins 1-0, Flexen 3-0, Font 1-0. HBP_Newcomb (Cano).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:27. A_31,743 (41,922).

