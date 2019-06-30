Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets 8, Braves 5

June 30, 2019 10:47 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 5 3 3 1 0 0 .295
Swanson ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .269
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .312
Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .253
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Riley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Camargo 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .241
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .172
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Culberson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Totals 36 5 10 5 3 10
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil rf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .348
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .278
Davis lf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .278
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Frazier 3b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .261
Cano 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .238
Rosario ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .255
Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244
1-Hechavarria pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .226
Smith lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .328
Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .179
Font p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
c-Ramos ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .108
Flexen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Conforto cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .247
Totals 35 8 13 8 2 9
Atlanta 101 001 200—5 10 2
New York 102 000 05x—8 13 0

a-grounded out for Fried in the 6th. b-struck out for Sobotka in the 8th. c-lined out for Font in the 8th.

1-ran for Nido in the 8th.

E_Camargo (6), Fried (2). LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 7. 2B_Swanson (18), Freeman (23), Donaldson (20), Alonso (19). HR_Acuna Jr. (20), off Syndergaard; Frazier (11), off Newcomb. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (52), Freeman 2 (65), Donaldson (39), Camargo (22), McNeil 2 (34), Alonso 2 (64), Davis (23), Frazier 2 (34), Rosario (42). SB_Acuna Jr. (13), Swanson (7), Freeman (3), McNeil (3), Hechavarria (3). CS_Swanson (4). SF_Rosario.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Markakis 3, Riley, Joyce 2); New York 4 (Davis 2, Rosario, Nido). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 14; New York 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Swanson, Ramos. GIDP_Cano.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Camargo, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried 5 8 3 3 1 6 81 4.04
Sobotka 2 1 0 0 0 3 28 6.19
Newcomb, L, 2-1, H, 9 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 11 2.61
Minter, BS, 2-6 0 2 2 2 1 0 11 7.45
Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.30
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard 5 2-3 7 3 3 3 5 106 4.56
Flexen 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 11 6.92
Font, W, 2-2 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 4.87
Diaz, S, 17-21 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.78

Flexen pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Minter pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Minter 2-2, Blevins 1-0, Flexen 3-0, Font 1-0. HBP_Newcomb (Cano).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:27. A_31,743 (41,922).

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy rescue swimmer drops from an MH-60 Jayhawk

Today in History

1964: Civil Rights Act signed into law

Get our daily newsletter.