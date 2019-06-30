Mets 8, Braves 5

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.312
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Camargo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Culberson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|3
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.348
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.278
|Davis lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|1-Hechavarria pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Smith lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Font p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|c-Ramos ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Syndergaard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.108
|Flexen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Conforto cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|8
|2
|9
|Atlanta
|101
|001
|200—5
|10
|2
|New York
|102
|000
|05x—8
|13
|0
a-grounded out for Fried in the 6th. b-struck out for Sobotka in the 8th. c-lined out for Font in the 8th.
1-ran for Nido in the 8th.
E_Camargo (6), Fried (2). LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 7. 2B_Swanson (18), Freeman (23), Donaldson (20), Alonso (19). HR_Acuna Jr. (20), off Syndergaard; Frazier (11), off Newcomb. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (52), Freeman 2 (65), Donaldson (39), Camargo (22), McNeil 2 (34), Alonso 2 (64), Davis (23), Frazier 2 (34), Rosario (42). SB_Acuna Jr. (13), Swanson (7), Freeman (3), McNeil (3), Hechavarria (3). CS_Swanson (4). SF_Rosario.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Markakis 3, Riley, Joyce 2); New York 4 (Davis 2, Rosario, Nido). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 14; New York 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Swanson, Ramos. GIDP_Cano.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Camargo, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|5
|8
|3
|3
|1
|6
|81
|4.04
|Sobotka
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|6.19
|Newcomb, L, 2-1, H, 9
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|2.61
|Minter, BS, 2-6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|11
|7.45
|Blevins
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.30
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|5
|106
|4.56
|Flexen
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|6.92
|Font, W, 2-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|4.87
|Diaz, S, 17-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.78
Flexen pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Minter pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Minter 2-2, Blevins 1-0, Flexen 3-0, Font 1-0. HBP_Newcomb (Cano).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:27. A_31,743 (41,922).
