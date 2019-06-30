Listen Live Sports

Mets 8, Braves 5

June 30, 2019 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. cf 5 3 3 1 McNeil rf 5 2 3 2
D.Swnsn ss 5 1 3 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2
F.Frman 1b 4 1 2 2 J..Dvis lf 5 1 3 1
Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 1 Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 1 3 2
Riley lf 4 0 0 0 Cano 2b 3 0 2 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 3 1 1 1
Minter p 0 0 0 0 Nido c 4 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Hchvrri pr 0 1 0 0
Camargo 2b 4 0 1 1 D.Smith lf 0 0 0 0
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0
Fried p 2 0 0 0 Font p 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 W.Ramos ph-c 1 0 0 0
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 Syndrgr p 2 0 0 0
Clbrson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Flexen p 0 0 0 0
Cnforto cf 1 1 0 0
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 35 8 13 8
Atlanta 101 001 200—5
New York 102 000 05x—8

E_Camargo (6), Fried (2). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 7. 2B_D.Swanson (18), F.Freeman (23), Donaldson (20), Alonso (19). HR_Acuna Jr. (20), T.Frazier (11). SB_Acuna Jr. (13), D.Swanson (7), F.Freeman (3), McNeil (3), Hechavarria (3). CS_D.Swanson (4). SF_A.Rosario (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried 5 8 3 3 1 6
Sobotka 2 1 0 0 0 3
Newcomb L,2-1 H,9 2-3 2 3 3 0 0
Minter BS,2 0 2 2 2 1 0
Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Syndergaard 5 2-3 7 3 3 3 5
Flexen 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Font W,2-2 2 0 0 0 0 3
Ed.Diaz S,17-21 1 0 0 0 0 2

Flexen pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Minter pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Newcomb (Cano).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:27. A_31,743 (41,922).

