Mets 8, Cardinals 7

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Fowler rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.249
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.260
|Molina c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|1-Flaherty pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Edman ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|J.Martinez rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Goldschmidt ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Wacha p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Munoz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|4
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.263
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.253
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Gomez cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.205
|Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Syndergaard p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.114
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Davis lf
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|3
|8
|St. Louis
|101
|010
|301—7
|12
|1
|New York
|510
|002
|00x—8
|10
|1
a-walked for Gallegos in the 8th.
1-ran for Molina in the 9th.
E_Wong (7), Ramos (4). LOB_St. Louis 8, New York 9. 2B_Carpenter (10), Wong (10), Davis (8), Ramos (6). HR_Fowler (7), off Syndergaard; Alonso (23), off Wacha; Davis (8), off Wacha. RBIs_Carpenter (25), Fowler 3 (22), DeJong (33), Ozuna (56), Molina (34), Davis (21), Conforto (33), Alonso 3 (53), Frazier (22), Ramos (38), Gomez (10). SB_DeJong (5), Ozuna (7), Wong 2 (13), Munoz (2), Edman (1), Conforto (5). SF_Fowler, DeJong, Gomez.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Carpenter 2, Molina 2, Bader); New York 5 (Alonso, Frazier 2, Ramos 2). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 11; New York 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Davis, Alonso. LIDP_Ozuna.
DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Alonso).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallegos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.84
|Brebbia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.03
|Webb
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.18
|Wacha
|4
|7
|6
|5
|1
|4
|72
|6.00
|Cabrera
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|38
|7.20
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|6
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|102
|4.55
|Gsellman
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.89
|Lugo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|27
|2.36
|Diaz
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.77
Syndergaard pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 3-0, Brebbia 2-0. HBP_Wacha (McNeil), Syndergaard (Edman), Cabrera (Alonso), Webb (Conforto).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_3:33. A_32,589 (41,922).
