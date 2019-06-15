Mets 8, Cardinals 7

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .222 Fowler rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .249 DeJong ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .277 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .260 Molina c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .263 1-Flaherty pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Wong 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .250 Edman ph 0 1 0 0 0 0 .167 J.Martinez rf 0 1 0 0 2 0 .286 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Goldschmidt ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .261 Wacha p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .167 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Munoz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .286 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 7 12 7 4 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .335 Conforto rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .258 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .263 Frazier 3b 4 1 1 1 1 3 .253 Ramos c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .272 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Gomez cf 2 1 0 1 1 0 .205 Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .337 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Syndergaard p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .114 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Davis lf 5 3 4 1 0 0 .277 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 8 10 8 3 8

St. Louis 101 010 301—7 12 1 New York 510 002 00x—8 10 1

a-walked for Gallegos in the 8th.

1-ran for Molina in the 9th.

E_Wong (7), Ramos (4). LOB_St. Louis 8, New York 9. 2B_Carpenter (10), Wong (10), Davis (8), Ramos (6). HR_Fowler (7), off Syndergaard; Alonso (23), off Wacha; Davis (8), off Wacha. RBIs_Carpenter (25), Fowler 3 (22), DeJong (33), Ozuna (56), Molina (34), Davis (21), Conforto (33), Alonso 3 (53), Frazier (22), Ramos (38), Gomez (10). SB_DeJong (5), Ozuna (7), Wong 2 (13), Munoz (2), Edman (1), Conforto (5). SF_Fowler, DeJong, Gomez.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Carpenter 2, Molina 2, Bader); New York 5 (Alonso, Frazier 2, Ramos 2). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 11; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Davis, Alonso. LIDP_Ozuna.

DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Alonso).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallegos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.84 Brebbia 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.03 Webb 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.18 Wacha 4 7 6 5 1 4 72 6.00 Cabrera 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 3 38 7.20 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard 6 6 5 4 2 5 102 4.55 Gsellman 1 2 1 1 0 0 13 4.89 Lugo 1 1 0 0 2 3 27 2.36 Diaz 1 3 1 1 0 1 15 3.77

Syndergaard pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 3-0, Brebbia 2-0. HBP_Wacha (McNeil), Syndergaard (Edman), Cabrera (Alonso), Webb (Conforto).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:33. A_32,589 (41,922).

