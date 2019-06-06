Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mets’ Cano doesn’t play day after tweaking injured quad

June 6, 2019 4:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinson Cano didn’t play for the New York Mets a day after tweaking his left quadriceps.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Cano wasn’t available during Thursday’s 7-3 win over San Francisco. Callaway said Cano would be evaluated Friday.

The 36-year-old Cano came off the injured list Wednesday. He’d been out since May 22 because of a strained left quadriceps.

Cano exited after four innings, limping off the field with tightness in his quad.

Advertisement

Cano is hitting .238 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in his first season with the Mets.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.