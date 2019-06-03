Listen Live Sports

Mets’ Ron Darling returning to TV booth after cancer surgery

June 3, 2019 12:50 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets announcer Ron Darling is returning to the team’s broadcast booth Tuesday night following surgery to treat thyroid cancer.

Darling said April 13 he was taking a medical leave. On May 6, he said a mass had been removed and he planned to be back at work in about a month.

The 58-year-old former pitcher says in a statement Monday his doctors tell him his cancer has been “stabilized for now” and he has been cleared to work. He adds that he will be monitored closely for the next several months to “assure my progress remains on the right track.”

Darling was 136-116 from 1983-95 and helped the Mets win the 1986 World Series.

