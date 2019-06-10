Listen Live Sports

Mets-Yankees game postponed by rain; split DH on Tuesday

June 10, 2019 7:23 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled Subway Series opener between the New York Mets and New York Yankees has been postponed because of rain.

The game was called Monday night about 30 minutes before it was supposed to start at Yankee Stadium and will be made up Tuesday afternoon as part of a day-night doubleheader. The day game is slated to begin at 1:05 p.m., with the nightcap at 7:05 p.m.

Zack Wheeler (5-3) will start the opener for the Mets against Masahiro Tanaka (3-5) in the first of four matchups this season between the crosstown rivals. Jason Vargas (2-3) goes in the nightcap versus fellow left-hander James Paxton (3-2) and the Yankees.

The Mets flip-flopped their scheduled pitchers — Vargas originally had been set for Monday night, with Wheeler going Tuesday. The Yankees simply stayed in rotation.

Both teams are off Wednesday.

Tied with Tampa Bay for the AL East lead coming into the day, the injury-depleted Yankees now will need a fifth starter this week to face the White Sox in Chicago on Saturday. Manager Aaron Boone says the club could choose Chance Adams, David Hale or a reliever as an opener.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

