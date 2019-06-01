Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mezquida puts Rapids ahead in 3-1 win over FC Cincinnati

June 1, 2019 11:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Nicolás Mezquida scored the go-ahead goal, Diego Rubio had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Rapids beat expansion FC Cincinnati 3-1 on Saturday night.

Colorado (3-9-3) is unbeaten with three wins in its last four after going winless for the first 11 games of the season.

Andre Shinyashiki gave the Rapids a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute, finishing a right-footed shot from the top of the 6-yard box.

Kekuta Manneh tied it for FC Cincinnati (3-10-2) in the 72nd minute. Manneh entered as a substitute in the 70th minute and gathered Roland Lamah’s long ball with one touch and one more to beat goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Advertisement

Mezquida gave the Rapids the lead back a minute later with a narrow-angle finish of Rubio’s lead pass.

Rubio capped the scoring in the 82nd minute with a glancing header of Jack Price’s corner.

FC Cincinnati has lost three in a row and eight of its last nine.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.