Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mike Martin Jr. to take over for his father at Florida St.

June 21, 2019 5:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Longtime assistant Mike Martin Jr. has been promoted to head coach at Florida State, taking over the program where his father became the career wins leader in all NCAA sports.

FSU announced his hiring Friday. On Wedbesday, the Seminoles ended their 23rd College World Series appearance, and 17th under Martin Sr., who won 2,029 games over 40 seasons.

Martin Jr. has spent all 22 of his years in coaching as an assistant to his father, focusing on hitting and recruiting. The former All-America catcher has put together eight straight top-10 recruiting classes and his offenses have a combined .300 batting average since 1998.

Athletic director David Coburn said Martin Jr.’s commitment, passion and experience with the program are unparalleled.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.