Minnesota United-Rapids, Sums

|Minnesota
|0
|0—0
|Colorado
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Colorado, Kamara, 8 (Price), 29th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair; Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin.
Yellow Cards_Colorado, Shinyashiki, 26th; Mezquida, 90th; Acosta, 90th. Minnesota, Gasper, 69th; Quintero, 78th.
Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner; Claudio Badea; Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.
A_14,160.
Colorado_Tim Howard; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett (Johan Blomberg, 73rd), Sam Nicholson, Jack Price (Danny Wilson, 82nd); Kei Kamara, Andre Shinyashiki (Nicolas Mezquida, 67th).
Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall (Chase Gasper, 57th), Brent Kallman, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso (Collin Martin, 66th), Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay (Abu Danladi, 64th), Miguel Ibarra, Lawrence Olum; Darwin Quintero, Angelo Rodriguez.
