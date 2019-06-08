Listen Live Sports

Minnesota United-Rapids, Sums

June 8, 2019 11:23 pm
 
Minnesota 0 0—0
Colorado 1 0—1

First half_1, Colorado, Kamara, 8 (Price), 29th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair; Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Colorado, Shinyashiki, 26th; Mezquida, 90th; Acosta, 90th. Minnesota, Gasper, 69th; Quintero, 78th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner; Claudio Badea; Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.

A_14,160.

___

Lineups

Colorado_Tim Howard; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett (Johan Blomberg, 73rd), Sam Nicholson, Jack Price (Danny Wilson, 82nd); Kei Kamara, Andre Shinyashiki (Nicolas Mezquida, 67th).

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall (Chase Gasper, 57th), Brent Kallman, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso (Collin Martin, 66th), Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay (Abu Danladi, 64th), Miguel Ibarra, Lawrence Olum; Darwin Quintero, Angelo Rodriguez.

