Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota United sets scoring mark in 7-1 win over Cincy

June 29, 2019 6:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ike Opara, Hassani Dotson and Ethan Finlay scored their second goals of the season in the first half and Minnesota United coasted to a 7-1 victory over expansion FC Cincinnati on Saturday, the most goals in a game for the third-year club.

Opara opened the scoring in the 19th minute for the Loons (7-7-3) when he pushed in a ball from point-blank range after a free kick.

Dotson followed in the 23rd minute with a long volley from outside the box. Just seven minutes later, Finlay was clear in the box to tap in a pass from Darwin Quintero. It was 4-0 at the half after Angelo Rodriguez scored his fifth goal in the 43rd minute.

Cincinnati (3-13-2), which has lost five straight and 11 of 12, got on the board in the 56th minute on Emmanuel Ledesma’s first goal.

Advertisement

Opara added another goal in the 70th minute, Mason Toye picked his first MLS goal in the 75th and Kevin Molino his second in the 87th as Minnesota stayed about the playoff line in the tight Western Division.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.