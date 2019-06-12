Listen Live Sports

MLS Leaders

June 12, 2019 11:32 am
 
Through Saturday, June 8

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC 16
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 11
Josef Martinez, ATL 10
Kei Kamara, COL 8
Nani, ORL 8
Wayne Rooney, DC 8
Diego Rossi, LFC 8
Chris Wondolowski, SJ 8
Krisztian Nemeth, KC 7
Johnny Russell, KC 7
Saphir Taider, MTL 7
Assists
Carlos Vela, LFC 10
Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 9
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 8
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 8
Diego Valeri, POR 7
Eduard Atuesta, LFC 6
Sebastian Blanco, POR 6
Alberth Elis, HOU 6
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 6
Romain Metanire, MIN 6

___

Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC 87
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 61
Aleksandar Katai, CHI 55
Diego Rossi, LFC 55
Josef Martinez, ATL 52
Wayne Rooney, DC 50
Kei Kamara, COL 48
Sebastian Blanco, POR 42
Mauro Manotas, HOU 42
Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 42
Darwin Quintero, MIN 42

___

Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC 35
Diego Rossi, LFC 25
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 20
Kei Kamara, COL 20
Josef Martinez, ATL 20
Aleksandar Katai, CHI 18
Nani, ORL 18
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 17
Wayne Rooney, DC 17
Jefferson Savarino, RSL 17
Saphir Taider, MTL 17

___

Cautions
Diego Chara, POR 6
Anibal Godoy, SJ 6
Samuel Piette, MTL 6
Bacary Sagna, MTL 6
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 6

9 players tied with 5

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Diego Chara, POR 6 1 7
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 5 1 6
Anibal Godoy, SJ 6 0 6
Damir Kreilach, RSL 5 1 6
Samuel Piette, MTL 6 0 6
Bacary Sagna, MTL 6 0 6
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 6 0 6

12 players tied with 5

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Brad Guzan, ATL 0.73
Tyler Miller, LFC 0.81
Bill Hamid, DC 1.06
Joe Willis, HOU 1.08
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.15
David Bingham, LA 1.19
Luis Robles, NYR 1.20
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 1.21
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.29
David Ousted, CHI 1.31
Zack Steffen, CLB 1.31

___

Shutouts
Brad Guzan, ATL 8
Bill Hamid, DC 7
Evan Bush, MTL 6
Sean Johnson, NYC 6
Tyler Miller, LFC 6
David Bingham, LA 5
Stefan Frei, SEA 5
Vito Mannone, MIN 5
David Ousted, CHI 4
Luis Robles, NYR 4
Zack Steffen, CLB 4

___

Saves
Bill Hamid, DC 67
David Bingham, LA 56
Stefan Frei, SEA 51
Daniel Vega, SJ 48
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 47
Vito Mannone, MIN 45
Tim Melia, KC 45
Brian Rowe, ORL 43
Tim Howard, COL 41
Evan Bush, MTL 40
Luis Robles, NYR 40

___

