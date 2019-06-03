Monday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced the administrative leave for Philadelphia OF Odúbel Herrera’s was extended through June 17.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled C Chance Sisco from Norfolk (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP José Suarez to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled 3B Taylor Ward from Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned 2B Luis Arraez to Rochester (IL). Reinstated DH Nelson Cruz from the 10-day IL. Traded OF John Andreoli to Seattle.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Matt Festa from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Chasen Bradford on the 10-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the bereavement list. Reinstated 3B Yandy Diaz from the 10-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Justin Shafer to Buffalo. LHP Zac Rosscup elected free agency.
CHICAGO CUBS — Designated INF/OF Jim Adduci for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Carlos González from Iowa (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed 2B Billy Fleming to a minor league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned 2B Keston Hiura to San Antonio (PCL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned OF Alex Dickerson to El Paso (PCL).
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released C Audie Afenir.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed RHP Jordan Kraus.
SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Released LHP Evan DeLuca. Traded 2B Angelys Nina to York.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released LHP P.J. Browne.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed C Ryan Rinsky. Released RHP Jackson Owens.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Josh Lincoln. Released 1B Austin O’Brien.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Dalton Geekie. Released RHP Ivan Vietez.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed OF Jonathan Pryor and RHP Nick Stroud.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Sold the contract of C Lucas Herbert to Arizona (NL).
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed F Ashley Walker.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Chaz Green.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Juwon Young. Signed WR Brandon Reilly.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Terrelle Pryor to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OT Blake Hance.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DB Mikael Charland, FB Alex Dupuis and OL Qadr Spooner. Suspended DB Maurice McKnight. Signed QB Troy Williams.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Payton Hall, WRs Chris Hubert and Garrett Johnson and OL Chauncey Briggs, Matthew Ouellet De Carlo and Ben Koczwara.
HOFSTRA — Named Courtney Deena assistant field hockey coach and Cathy Inglese, Camille Collier and Keenah Lambert assistant women’s basketball coaches.
NEBRASKA — Announced the resignation of Darin Erstad baseball coach.
MEMPHIS — Named Darby Rich strength and conditioning coach.
NEW MEXICO — Named April Sanchez assistant volleyball coach.
STOCKTON — Named Joe Haney assistant rowing coach.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Promoted Zach Daniel to assistant track & field and cross country coach.
UCONN — Junior WR Keyion Dixon will transfer.
VANDERBILT — Named Allison Randall women’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.