Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced the administrative leave for Philadelphia OF Odúbel Herrera’s was extended through June 17.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled C Chance Sisco from Norfolk (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP José Suarez to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled 3B Taylor Ward from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned 2B Luis Arraez to Rochester (IL). Reinstated DH Nelson Cruz from the 10-day IL. Traded OF John Andreoli to Seattle.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Matt Festa from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Chasen Bradford on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the bereavement list. Reinstated 3B Yandy Diaz from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Justin Shafer to Buffalo. LHP Zac Rosscup elected free agency.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Designated INF/OF Jim Adduci for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Carlos González from Iowa (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed 2B Billy Fleming to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned 2B Keston Hiura to San Antonio (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned OF Alex Dickerson to El Paso (PCL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released C Audie Afenir.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed RHP Jordan Kraus.

Atlantic League

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Released LHP Evan DeLuca. Traded 2B Angelys Nina to York.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released LHP P.J. Browne.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed C Ryan Rinsky. Released RHP Jackson Owens.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Josh Lincoln. Released 1B Austin O’Brien.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Dalton Geekie. Released RHP Ivan Vietez.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed OF Jonathan Pryor and RHP Nick Stroud.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Sold the contract of C Lucas Herbert to Arizona (NL).

BASKETBALL Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed F Ashley Walker.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Chaz Green.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Juwon Young. Signed WR Brandon Reilly.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Terrelle Pryor to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OT Blake Hance.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DB Mikael Charland, FB Alex Dupuis and OL Qadr Spooner. Suspended DB Maurice McKnight. Signed QB Troy Williams.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Payton Hall, WRs Chris Hubert and Garrett Johnson and OL Chauncey Briggs, Matthew Ouellet De Carlo and Ben Koczwara.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Courtney Deena assistant field hockey coach and Cathy Inglese, Camille Collier and Keenah Lambert assistant women’s basketball coaches.

NEBRASKA — Announced the resignation of Darin Erstad baseball coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Darby Rich strength and conditioning coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named April Sanchez assistant volleyball coach.

STOCKTON — Named Joe Haney assistant rowing coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Promoted Zach Daniel to assistant track & field and cross country coach.

UCONN — Junior WR Keyion Dixon will transfer.

VANDERBILT — Named Allison Randall women’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.

